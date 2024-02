February 16, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Trainer Malesh Narredu told The Hindu that his ward Enabler, the winner of the Indian Derby 2024, will not participate in the Indian Turf Invitation Cup to be held at Kolkata on March 3, as he has contracted a lung infection on arrival at Kolkata after a three-day journey from Mumbai.

