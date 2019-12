Indian Democrat, Snowdon, Desert God, War Hammer and Code Of Honour shine

Indian Democrat, Snowdon, Desert God, War Hammer and Code Of Honour shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Dec. 27)

Inner sand:

1600m: War Hammer (Chetan K) 1-51.5, 1,400/1-35, 1,200/1-21, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/41. In fine nick.

Outer sand:

1000m: Code Of Honour (Aliyar), Sporting Memories (rb) 1-14, 600/42.5. Former showed out. Ashwa Raftar (rb), Sri Lakshmi (rb) 1-16, 600/44. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1200m: Smile Of Joy (Rayan), Silver Eclipse (A. Imran) 1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Former finished six lengths ahead. Sakura (R. Marshall) 1-25, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Impressed. Tororosso (Qureshi) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Eased up. Schafenberg (Indrajeet) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Pleased. Iconic Princess (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Automatic (Mrs. Silva) 1-28, (1,200-600) 41.5. In fine trim. Slice Of Heaven (P. Ramesh) 1-29, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Prime Star (Jagadeesh), a 2-y-o (Tenth Star - Arabian Silk) (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/45. Former finished distance ahead. Snowdon (Aliyar) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/42. Maintains form. Donna Bella (Mrs. Silva) 1-27.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Pleased. Indian Democrat (Aliyar) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/43. A fine display. Jan Zizka (R. Pradeep) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40. Strode out well. Desert Gold (Anjar) 1-32.5, (1,200-600) 42. Eased up.

1400m: Akita Pro (Vaibhav) 1-47, (1,400-600) 59. Easy. Desert God (R. Marshall) 1-37, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. Shesmyscript (Mrs. Silva), Sun Splash (S. Shareef) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-13, 600/44. Former started three lengths behind and finished six length ahead.