India Strong and Buckley please

September 12, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - Pune:

India Strong and Buckley pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday (Sept. 12) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Lit (P. Dhebe) 38. Moved well. Lazarus (P.S. Chouhan), Chagall (Kirtish) 42. Pair easy. Nairobi (Prasad) 42. Easy. Leo The Lion (S. Chinoy) 41. Easy.

800m: India Strong (Parmar), Jetfire (rb) 50, 600/37. Former moved well and finished two lengths ahead. Victory Chant (Aniket) 56, 600/41. Slightly urged. Tyrone Black (S. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Mirae (Mustakim) 57, 600/43. Easy. Bubbly Boy (S.J. Sunil) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Moonlight Kiss (Aniket) 52, 600/40. Urged. Pyrrhus (Neeraj) 57, 600/42. Easy. Christophany (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. Moved freely. Almas (Ranjane) 51, 600/39. Worked well. Star Romance (S.J. Sunil) 51, 600/38. Slightly urged. Arbitrage (Gore) 56, 600/43. Easy. Beyond Measure (S.J. Sunil), Amber Knight (V. Bunde) 54, 600/40. They finished level freely. Murwara Princess (Merchant) 52, 600/39. Worked freely. Buckley (Dashrath), Brahmos (Ranjane) 52, 600/39. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

1000m: Wild Hammer (S. Chinoy) 1-8, 800/53, 600/39. Pressed.