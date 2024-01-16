ADVERTISEMENT

 In Thy Light, River Of Gold, Irish Rockstar, Aralina and Positano please

January 16, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - BENGALURU:

In Thy Light, River Of Gold, Irish Rockstar, Aralina and Positano pleased when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Jan. 16).

Inner sand:

600m: Loving Pearl (R. Pradeep) 39.5. Strode out well. Galactical (Arvind K) 39.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: In Thy Light (Antony) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 600/37.5. Catch the eye. Isabelle (Rozario) 1-24.5, 1,000/1-7, 600/40.5. In fine trim.

Outer sand:

600m: Sherouk (Darshan) 44. Strode out well. River Of Gold (R. Pradeep) 41.5. Moved attractively.

1000m: Classic Charm (Darshan) 1-14, 600/43. Shaped well. Irish Rockstar (R. Pradeep) 1-15, 600/43. Pleased.

1200m: Serai (Darshan) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. Moved well. Tesorino (P. Trevor) 1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Moved freely. Aralina (Antony) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. In fine trim.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Douglas (Mark), Augusto (rb), Royal Whisper (Vivek) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Complete Package (Antony), Havaska (P. Trevor) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former showed out. Excellent Lass (Salman K), Starry Embrace (Shinde) 1-23, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Jordano (Rozario) 1-28, (1,200-600) 43.5. Jumped out well. Promise Of The Future (rb), Mandarino (rb), Carter (Rozario) 1-24, (1,200-600) 43. First named impressed. LG’s Star (rb), Channigaraya (Vivek) 1-25.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Iron King (B. Paswan), Bleue Dali (rb) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Gallow Of The Love (M. Naveen), Pursuit Of Wealth (A. Ramu) 1-26, (1,200-600) 44. They finished level. Friya (A. Velu), Ancient History (R. Pardeep) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43. They jumped out well. Martino (Chetan K), Ladylion (rb) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Fearless Joey (Ashok), Bourbonaire (Shinde) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 40.5. Former finished well ahead. Brilliant Blue (rb), Torobravo (Rozario) 1-35, (1,200-600) 46. They jumped out well.

Inner sand — Jan 15:

600m: Madam Rich (Saddam H) 39.5. Moved impressively.

1000m: Moon’s Blessing (Darshan) 1-6.5, 600/39. Strode out well. The Gallery Time (M. Naveen), The Strikingly (R. Pradeep) 1-7, 600/39.5. They finished level. Burning Arrow (Rajesh K), Elite Agent (rb) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Ring Master (R. Pradeep) 44.5. Easy.

1000m: Rightly Noble (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely.

1200m: Sekhmet (Shreyas) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Stretched out well. All Attractive (Saddam H) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/43. Impressed. All Attraction (P. Ramesh) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Moved impressively.

1400m: Indian Blues (Chetan K) 1-47, (1,400-600) 58. Eased up. Fast Pace (P. Ramesh) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

