In-form Time And Tide for the Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy

Pune: Trainer Adhirajsingh Jodha’s colt Time And Tide, who has won three consecutive races, is in top form and is expected to win the Yohan Z. Poonawalla Turf Club Trophy, the feature event of Saturday’s (Aug. 10) races. Rails will be announced one hour before the first race.

1. JOCKEYS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA TROPHY (1,200m), Cl.V, 5-y-o and over, rated 1 to 26, 1.30 p.m.: 1. Adonis (5) Nazil 61.5, 2. Battista (6) Prasad 61, 3. Rubik Star (9) Bhawani 59.5, 4. Comaneci (7) Ranjane 58.5, 5. Away She Goes (4) Shelar 58, 6. Prince Igor (2) Mustakim 58, 7. Tanahaiyaan (10) Pranil 57, 8. Precioso (3) V. Bunde 56.5, 9. Red Dust (8) Merchant 53 and 10. Mariella (1) Vinod 52.

1. PRECIOSO, 2. ADONIS, 3. PRINCE IGOR

2. RAJARAM CHHATRAPATI TROPHY (1,800m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86, 2.00: 1. King Louis (4) Antony Raj 59, 2. Sea The Sun (6) Umesh 56.5, 3. Fortunate Son (5) Dhebe 55.5, 4. Flaming Lamborgini (7) Akshay Kumar 55, 5. Vincent Van Gogh (2) Sandesh 55, 6. Alpine Star (3) Mustakim 53.5 and 7. Cape Wickham (1) Neeraj 52.5.

1. VINCENT VAN GOGH, 2. ALPINE STAR, 3. CAPE WICKHAM

3. DANCING PRANCES TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. I, rated 80 and upward, 2.30: 1. Son Of A Gun (4) Mustakim 63, 2. Snowfall (2) Akshay Kumar 62, 3. The Protector (3) Nazil 60, 4. Cellini (5) Antony Raj 55.5 and 5. Slainte (1) Neeraj 49.5.

1. SNOWFALL, 2. CELLINI

4. WESTERN INDIA TRAINERS’ ASSOCIATION TROPHY (Div. II) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 3.00: 1. Metzinger (8) Umesh 59.5, 2. Zuccaro (4) Vivek G 57, 3. Madras Cheque (6) Neeraj 55.5, 4. Astapor (2) Prasad 55, 5. Pride’s Prince (10) C.S. Jodha 54, 6. Whatsinaname (3) Nazil 54, 7. Lion King (9) Merchant 53.5, 8. Luminosity (7) Shelar 53.5, 9. King Marco (1) Saba 52.5 and 10. Yuletide (5) Mustakim 52.5.

1. MADRAS CHEQUE, 2. ZUCCARO, 3. METZINGER

5. INDIAN ASSOCIATION OF EQUINE PRACTITIONERS TROPHY (Terms) Maiden, (1,600m), 3-y-o only, 3.30: 1. Applause (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 2. Arise And Shine (5) Antony Raj 56, 3. Arkadian (1) Umesh 56,4. Attaturk (8) Vivek G 56, 5. Mysteriousstranger (6) Sandesh 56, 6. Aerodynamic (7) C.S. Jodha 54.5, 7. Regina Memorabilis (3) Neeraj 54.5 and 8. Secret To Success (2) S. Amit 54.5.

1. MYSTERIOUSSTRANGER, 2. APPLAUSE, 3. REGINA MEMORABILIS

6. YOHAN Z. POONAWALLA TURF CLUB TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,400m) (Terms), 4-y-o and over, 4.00: 1. Knotty Charmer (4) Suraj Narredu 59, 2. Mojito (2) Parmar 59, 3. Time And Tide (6) Sandesh 59, 4. Magileto (9) T.S. Jodha 56, 5. Siege Courageous (1) Antony Raj 56, 6. Count Of Savoy (8) Yash Narredu 55, 7. Chopin (7) Neeraj 53, 8. Golden Neil (5) Mustakim 53 and 9. Royal Mysore (3) Akshay Kumar 53.

1. TIME AND TIDE, 2. SIEGE COURAGEOUS, 3. KNOTTY CHARMER

7. WESTERN INDIA RACE HORSE OWNERS’ ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66, 4.30: 1. Fighton (1) Parmar 59, 2. Julius (4) Bhawani 57.5, 3. Art Collector (7) Sandesh 56, 4. Liam (5) V. Bunde 55, 5. Superimpose (8) Saba 53, 6. Christophany (3) Neeraj 52.5, 7. Majestic Warrior (6) Mustakim 52.5 and 8. Maysara (2) Kaviraj 50.5.

1. FIGHTON, 2. ART COLLECTOR, 3. CHRISTOPHANY

8. WESTERN INDIA TRAINERS’ ASSOCIATION TROPHY (Div. I) (1,400m), Cl. IV, 4-y-o and over, rated 20 to 46, 5.00: 1. Brave Beauty (7) Shahrukh 59.5, 2. Remy Red (3) Saba 59.5, 3. Endurance (10) Antony Raj 59, 4. Galloping Ahead (8) T.S. Jodha 59, 5. Galloping Glory (1) Ranjane 57, 6. Kanya Rashi (6) C.S. Jodha 57, 7. Kinzhal (9) C. Umesh 54.5, 8. The General (5) Bhawani 54.5, 9. Wild Thing (4) Dhebe 54.5 and 10. Showman (2) Mustakim 50.

1. GALLOPING AHEAD, 2. KANYA RASHI, 3. SHOWMAN

Day’s Best: FIGHTON

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4, (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

Tanala: All races.

Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.