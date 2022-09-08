In Contention, Buckley and Farell impress

ADVERTISEMENT

In Contention, Buckley and Farell impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: Come Back Please (rb), Tabriz (Peter) 40. Pair level.

800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Joaquin (Zervan) 53, 600/37. Maintains form. Aries (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Lady Di (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Walter (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Good. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Smithsonian (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Worked well. In Contention (Kuldeep), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 49, 600/36. Former moved impressively. Gangster (Zervan) 57, 600/44. Easy. Buckley (Kuldeep), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Farell (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Former pleased. Bold Advance (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/40. Fully stretched.

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Wind Storm (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Queen Regnant (Rupesh), Grand Accord (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy), Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Alicia (Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Shaped well.