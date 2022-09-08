Races

In Contention, Buckley and Farell impress

In Contention, Buckley and Farell impressed when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Sept. 8) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Come Back Please (rb), Tabriz (Peter) 40. Pair level.

800m: Metzinger (Nazil) 51, 600/38. Worked well. Joaquin (Zervan) 53, 600/37. Maintains form. Aries (Bhawani) 53, 600/39. Moved freely. Lady Di (V. Jodha) 53, 600/40. Moved fluently. Walter (Ajinkya) 53, 600/40. Good. Sultan Suleiman (T.S. Jodha) 53, 600/39. Smithsonian (Bhawani) 50, 600/37. Worked well. In Contention (Kuldeep), Summer Night (V. Jodha) 49, 600/36. Former moved impressively. Gangster (Zervan) 57, 600/44. Easy. Buckley (Kuldeep), Narakamicie (V. Jodha) 49, 600/37. Former was well in hand and they finished level. Farell (V. Jodha), Great Guns (Ajinkya) 50, 600/37. Former pleased. Bold Advance (J. Chinoy) 52, 600/40. Fully stretched.

1000m: Freedom (Bhawani) 1-5, 800/50, 600/38. Responded well. Emperor Roderic (Chouhan) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. Wind Storm (S.J. Sunil) 1-7, 800/52, 600/38. Moved well. Queen Regnant (Rupesh), Grand Accord (Bhawani) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. They were urged and finished level. Golden Neil (J. Chinoy), Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1200m: Alicia (Chouhan) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/51, 600/39. Shaped well.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 8, 2022 6:08:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/races/in-contention-buckley-and-farell-impress/article65866277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY