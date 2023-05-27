ADVERTISEMENT

Impiana, Eridani and Ricardo excel

May 27, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Racing Correspondent

Impiana, Eridani and Ricardo excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (May 27)

Inner sand: 1000m: Mazal Tov (Indrajeet) 1-7.5, 600/40.5. strode out well.

1200m: Ashwa Yudhvir (Yash), Shamrock (Shinde) 1-25, 1,000/1-9, 600/39. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Silver Swift (Jagadeesh), Je Ne Sais Quoi (Qureshi) 1-21, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/40.5. Former showed out.

Outer sand: 600m: Super Gladiator (Chatan K) 44.5. Moved well. Elveden (S. John), Seventh Samurai (Saqlain) 44.5. Former finished two lengths ahead.

1000m: Mysticalair (Yash) 1-13.5, 600/44.5. Strode out well. Ricardo (S. John) 1-12.5, 600/42.5. Impressed. Paradise Beckons (Chetan K) 1-16, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

1200m: Kenaf (Afroz), Windsor (Saqlain) 1-29, (1,200-600) 42. They finished level. Fighton (N.S. Parmar) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved on the bit. Zara (N.S. Parmar) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/45. Former started three lengths behind and finished four lengths ahead. Irish Coffee (Arvind K) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 600/45.5. In fine trim. Synthesis (Yash), Star Concept (Kiran N) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. They moved freely. Estefania (S. John) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/46. Easy. Harvestime (Tejashwar) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Shaped well.

1400m: Huntingdon (Afroz), Royal Grace (Saqlain) 1-44, (1,400-600) 55. Former finished four lengths ahead. Impiana (B. Paswan) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved attractively. Eridani (Jagadeesh) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/45. Moved fluently.

