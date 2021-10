Impermanence shines

Pune:

21 October 2021 17:09 IST

Impermanence shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Oct. 21) morning.

Sand track: 600m: Cristo Boss (rb) 38. Moved freely. Tristar (rb) 39.5. Easy. Bloomsbury (rb), Silver Flames (Zameer) 41. Pair level. Golden Era (Santosh) 41. Easy. Viva La Diva (app) 41. Easy.

800m: Chieftain (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40.5. Moved well. 2/y/os Coeur De Lion (Agarwal), Arazan/Festival Night (J. Chinoy) 53.5, 600/39. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Republica (app), Son Of A Gun (Aniket) 52.5, 600/40. They finished level.

1000m: Impermanence (Zervan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Pleased.

1200m: Wafy (Ayyar) 1-24, 1000/1-9, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Pressed.