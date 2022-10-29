Impermanence and Pepper impress

Racing Correspondent Pune
October 29, 2022 17:32 IST

Impermanence and Pepper impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Oct. 29) morning.

Inner sand: 600m: Pepper (rb) 37. Moved well. Birkin Blower (Shahrukh), IL Divino (Nazil) 37. They moved level freely. Mighty Wings (Nazil) 42. Easy.

800m: Presidential (Kirtish), Peregrine Falcon (Chouhan) 56, 600/42. Former was well in hand while the latter was pushed to end level. Michigan (Mustakim), 2/y/o Rising Power (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. They finished level freely. Zip Along (S. Chinoy) 51, 600/39. Urged. 2/y/o Julius (Jaykumar), Royal Blue (rb) 54, 600/40. Former ended two lengths in front. Own Legacy (Jaykumar) 52, 600/39. Worked well. Sentinel (rb), Caliph (Jaykumar) 53, 600/39. They moved neck and neck freely.

1000m: Impermanence (Saba) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved impressively. Hunar (V. Bunde), Right To Privacy (Shelar) 1-6, 600/40. They were pushed and finished level.

