Imperial Power well prepped for a repeat win

May 29, 2022 00:30 IST

Imperial Power, who is in fine fettle, may score an encore in the War Hammer Million (1,400m), the chief event of the races to be held here on Sunday (May 29). False rails (width about 4m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. ASCOT PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 1-30 p.m.: 1. Mount View (8) S. John 62.5, 2. Mega Success (6) Vivek 62, 3. Foveal Vision (1) Santosh Raj 61.5, 4. Knotty In Blue (5) Gaurav Singh 61.5, 5. Chandra Kanta (9) S. Mubarak 60, 6. Light Of Love (4) B. Nayak 59.5, 7. Don’s Den (7) Darshan 59, 8. Lightning Charlie (2) P. Surya 58.5, 9. Capital Gain (10) Mark 56.5, 10. Perfect Halo (11) Rajesh K 56.5, 11. Silent Triggar (3) M. Prabhakaran 56 and 12. Regal Force (12) Ashhad Asbar 53.5.

1. KNOTTY BLUE, 2. MOUNT VIEW, 3. REGAL FORCE

2. MEYDAN PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 2-00: 1. Divine Blessings (7) S. John 60, 2. Chul Bul Rani (11) Ranjeet Singh 59, 3. Rightly Noble (8) P. Surya 59, 4. Shubankar (3) Vishal Bunde 59, 5. Capri Girl (4) Akshay K 58.5, 6. Embosom (6) J.H. Arul 58.5, 7. Mount View (—) (—) 58, 8. Rule Of Law (10) Kiran Rai 58, 9. She’s All Class (5) Ashhad Asbar 58, 10. Anne Boleyn (2) Rayan 57.5, 11. Another Rainbow (1) Raghuveer Singh 56.5 and 12. Sling Shot (9) Jagadeesh 56.5.

1. CAPRI GIRL, 2. DIVINE BLESSINGS, 3. EMBOSOM

3. BEAUTIFUL BABE PLATE (1,200m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2-30: 1. Alpha Domino (8) P.S. Chouhan 56, 2. Breeze Bluster (7) Darshan 56, 3. Forseti (1) Akshay K 56, 4. Fortunate Son (2) N.S. Parmar 56, 5. Prince O’ War (6) Sandesh 56, 6. Sunway Lagoon (3) Mark 56, 7. Besuge (4) Arvind Kumar 54.5, 8. Blue Dew (9) Vishal Bunde 54.5, 9. Crown Consort (12) Suraj 54.5, 10. Meghann (11) Anjar Alam 54.5, 11. Peridot (5) Likith Appu 54.5 and 12. Swift (—) (—) Trevor 54.5.

1. CROWN CONSORT, FORTUNATE SON, 3. FORSETI

4. SWEET MEMORIES PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45, 5-y-o & over, 3-00: 1. Three Aces (10) Vishal Bunde 60.5, 2. Queen Regnant (7) Bhawani Singh 59.5, 3. Hope Island (4) S. John 59, 4. See My Heels (6) Rayan 59, 5. Brooklyn Supreme (2) Nazerul 56.5, 6. Southern Power (11) Akshay K 56.5, 7. Tifanny (3) Sandesh 55.5, 8. Impeccable (8) Vinod Shinde 54, 9. Marco Polo (5) P.S. Chouhan 54, 10. Ozark (9) Kiran Rai 53.5, 11. Extraordinary (12) Arvind Kumar 52.5 and 12. Jersey Legend (1) Afroz Khan 50.5.

1. HOPE ISLAND, 2. SOUTHERN POWER, 3. TIFANNY

5. BRIG. R.C.R. HILL MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 3-30: 1. Disruptor (10) Akshay K 56, 2. Pinnacle Point (5) Sandesh 56, 3. Salento (11) Gaurav Singh 56, 4. True Marshal (8) P.S. Chouhan 56, 5. Arrowette (2) Trevor 54.5, 6. Geographique (4) Zervan 54.5, 7. Nikolina (3) Suraj 54.5, 8. Speaking Of Love (7) N.S. Parmar 54.5, 9. Stellar Gold (6) Bhawani Singh 54.5, 10. Triple Wish (9) J.H. Arul 54.5 and 11. Victoria Punch (1) Anjar Alam 54.5.

1. NIKOLINA, 2. SPEAKING OF LOVE, 3. ARROWETTE

6. WAR HAMMER MILLION (1,400m), 3-y-o only, (Terms), 4-00: 1. Imperial Power (2) Suraj 57, 2. Once You Go Black (4) Trevor 56.5, 3. Banksy (1) Vinod Shinde 52.5, 4. Yukan (5) Akshay K 52.5 and 5. Philosophy (3) Sandesh 51.

1. IMPERIAL POWER, 2. ONCE YOU GO BLACK

7. JAYACHAMARAJA WADIYAR CUP (1,400m), 4-y-o & over, (Terms), 4-30: 1. Ashwa Bravo (6) P.S. Chouhan 60, 2. Forest Flame (5) Trevor 60, 3. Taimur (3) Vishal Bunde 58.5, 4. Eternal Blaze (1) Bhawani Singh 55.5, 5. Victory Parade (2) Dasrath Singh 55.5 and 6. Speedster (4) Akshay K 54.

1. FOREST FLAME, 2. ASHWA BRAVO

8. MEYDAN PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45, 4-y-o & over, 5-00: 1. Almanach (9) Salman Khan 62.5, 2. Baltimore (7) S. John 61, 3. Imperial Blue (12) Akshay K 61, 4. Remontoir (5) Shreyas Singh 57, 5. The Strength (2) P. Siddaraju 56.5, 6. Princess Jasmine (6) S. Saqlain 55.5, 7. Spectacular (11) Sandesh 55, 8. Classic Charm (4) Kiran Rai 54.5, 9. Debonair (10) Nazerul 54.5, 10. Amazonite (3) Arvind Kumar 54, 11. Dallas Drifter (1) Khurshad Alam 53.5 and 12. Port Of Beauty (8) Gaurav Singh 53.

1. IMPERIAL BLUE, 2. SPECTACULAR, 3. REMONTOIR

9. ASCOT PLATE (Div. 1), (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 5-30: 1. Able One (11) P.S. Chouhan 62.5, 2. Alexis Zorba (9) Likith Appu 62.5, 3. Emeraldo (8) Abhay Singh 62.5, 4. Knotty Woods (4) S. Shareef 62.5, 5. Tiger Returns (3) Nazerul 62.5, 6. Air Display (6) Salman Khan 62, 7. Chiraag (2) B. Nayak 61.5, 8. The Intruder (5) Khurshad Alam 61.5, 9. Mark One (7) R. Ajinkya 61, 10. Knotty Princess (12) Vishal Bunde 60, 11. Habanero (1) Tousif Khan 59.5 and 12. Handsome Rocky (10) Rajesh K 58.

1. MARK ONE, 2. ABLE ONE, 3. AIR DISPLAY

Day’s best: IMPERIAL POWER

Double: CAPRI GIRL — FOREST FLAME

Jkt: 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9; Tr (i): 1, 2 and 3; Tr (ii): 4, 5 and 6; Tr (iii): 7, 8 and 9.