Imperial Power, Prince O’ War, Ashwa Yudhvir, English Bay and A Star Is Born shine

June 07, 2022

Imperial Power, Prince O’ War, Ashwa Yudhvir, English Bay and A Star Is Born shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (June 7).

Inner sand:

600m: Born King (M. Naveen) 40. Moved well.

1000m: Cavallini (Anjar) 1-7, 600/39.5. In fine condition. Eternal Blaze (Kiran Rai), Lightning Flame (Vishal B) 1-6, 600/37.5. Former finished distance ahead. Kensington Court (Anjar), Alberetta (Rozario) 1-7, 600/39.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

Outer sand:

600m: Faith Of Success (rb), Classic Charm (Vishal B) 42. They moved well. Chinky Pinky (Oliver) 41.5. Strode out well. Ladida (Bhawani S), Queen Regnant (C.S. Jodha) 43.5. They finished together. Bellator (Vivek) 45. Moved on the bit. Tycoonist (Hindu S), Monteverdi (Asif Alam) 44. They finished level. Augustus Caesar (Bhawani S) 45. Easy.

1000m: Appsara (Gnaneshwar) 1-15, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Shamrock (Suraj), Dedicated Boy (M. Naveen) 1-15.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths ahead. Pavarotti (Likith) 1-11.5, 600/43. Shaped well. Impeccable (Yash) 1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Fernet Branca (R. Ajinkya) 1-16, 600/45. Moved freely. Multifaceted (Oliver) 1-12, 600/39.5. A good display. Thousand Words (Arshad) 1-9, 600/42.5. Pleased.

1200m: Fierce Fighter (Arshad), Belvedere (Nazerul) 1-27, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. They moved impressively. English Bay (T.S. Jodha), Maybach (Rayan) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Former moved impressively and finished four lengths ahead. Love (Shinde), See My Heels (Nikil N) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. Former moved better and finished three lengths ahead. Giant Star (C.S. Jodha) 1-30, 1,000/1-13, 600/41.5. Impressed. Bentayga (Rozario), Morrane Gabriella (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/46. They moved freely. Varenna (Akshay K), Ayr (Kiran Naidu) 1-28.5, 1,0001-14, 600/45.5. Former moved better. Air Blast (Arul), Mitsuro (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Ashwa Yudhvir (Suraj), Peyo (Yash) 1-26.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. Former started three lengths behind and finished level. Artemis Ignacia (Dasarth S) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Worked well. Eternal Princess (Yash) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/44.5. In fine condition. Imperial Power (Suraj) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43.5. Pleased.

1400m: Windstorm (Darshan) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Moved well. Scribbling Hopper (Hindu S) 1-45, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/44. Strode out well. Prince O’ War (N.S. Parmar), Fortunate Son (Dhebe) 1-42, 1,200/1-25.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished a length ahead. King’s Ransom (P.S. Chouhan), Presidential (Kirthis B) 1-41.5, 1,200/1-26.5, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Former started four lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. A Star Is Born (Suraj) 1-40.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/43. Moved fluently.

Gate practice - inner sand:

1200m: Golden Starlet (rb), Lauterbrunnen (Rajesh K) 1-30.5, (1,200-600) 43.5. They finished together. Memorable Time (Darshan), Breeze Bluster (Saqlain) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished distance ahead. Activated (P. Surya) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out well. King Of War (G. Vivek), Smart And Beautiful (rb) 1-31, (1,200-600) 45.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. King Pompous (Kiran Naidu) 1-30, (1,200-600) 48.5. Jumped out well. Sea Of Cortez (Likith) 1-19, (1,200-600) 41. Impressed. Montelena (Anjar), Kulsum (Salman K), Romero (Rozario) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. Sacred Creator (Rajesh K), Mace (Vivek) 1-20, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out smartly. Double Vision (Darshan), Fair Counsel (Saqlain) 1-31, (1,200-600) 43. Latter dropped the rider soon after the jump.The Strikingly (Ramesh K), The Athabasca (P. Siddaraju), The Sound Of Music (Arvind K), Sekhmet (R. Ajinkya) 1-31, (1,200-600) 46. First named impressed. Amazing Luck (B. Nayak) 1-25, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out well. Smithsonian (A. Prakash), Silver Dew (C.S. Jodha), Luminary Star (Raghuveer) 1-19, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out well. Kings Speech (rb), Prime Abbess (Ranjeet S), Isnt She Beautiful (Sandesh) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Hukum (Aliyar) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out well.