Imperial Gesture, Raisina Star, Touch Of Grey, Champions Way, Ruling Dynasty and Northern Lights catch the eye

July 12, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

Imperial Gesture, Raisina Star, Touch Of Grey, Champions Way, Ruling Dynasty and Northern Lights caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (July 12).

Outer sand: 600m: Paradise Beckons (Rayan) 45.5. Easy. Balor (R. Pradeep) 42. Moved well. Dun It Again (Deepak S) 44. Shaped well. Dawn Rising (Rayan) 44.5. Moved freely. Clifford (Zarvan) 45. Strode out well. Leopard Rock (Yash) 45.5. Moved freely. Contribute (Hindu S) 44. Moved well. Tiger Shark (Zervan) 44. Shaped well. Bermese (Suraj) 44. In fine trim.

1000m: Booster Shot (Akshay K) 1-14, 600/43. Worked well. Truth In Wine (Hindu S) 1-14, 600/43. In fine condition. Supreme Dance (C. Umesh) 1-14, 600/43. Pleased. Top Dancer (Indrajeet), Super Ruffian (Inayat) 1-14.5, 600/41.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Time (Hasib) 1-15.5, 600/43. Impressed. Siege Courageous (G. Vivek) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely. Evaldo (Mudassar) 1-12.5, 600/40.5. A fine display. Twilight Tornado (Indrajeet) 1-14, 600/42.5. Strode out well. Czar (S. John) 1-12, 600/40. An excellent display.

ADVERTISEMENT

1200m: Last Wish (S. John) 1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41. Pleased. Neziah (C. Umesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/42. In fine nick. Synthesis (Yash) 1-29, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Moved attractively. Christofle (P. Trevor) 1-24, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43.5. Moved fluently. All Attraction (P. Surya) 1-29, 1,000/1-15.5, 600/45. Easy. Silkwood (Salman K) 1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Moved on the bit. Mazal Tov (C. Umesh) 1-28, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/42. Maintains form. Touch Of Grey (Suraj), Peyo (Yash) 1-25, 1,000/1-10, 600/42. Former showed out. Raisina Star (Hindu S) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/41. A fine display. Enabling (Suraj) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine shape. Born King (Shinde) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Momentous (Yash) 1-30, 1,000/1-15, 600/44. In fine condition. Humanitarian (Deepak S), Shadow Of The Moon (Suraj) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43. Former started four lengths behind and finished level.

1400m: Imperial Gesture (Hindu S) 1-44, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/40.5. A pleasing display. Fast Rain (Dhebe) 1-42.5, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/41.5. Moved impressively. Fortunate Son (N.S. Parmar) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-28.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/42.5. Pleased. Stravinsky (rb), Anadale (Saqlain) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-27.5, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Champions Way (Yash), Sheer Bliss (Shinde) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-8.5, 600/41. Former put up a fine display. Royal Mysore (Mudassar), Siege Perilous (B. Harish) 1-42, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished eight lengths ahead. Vivaldo (G. Vivek), Nikolina (S. Shareef) 1-45.5, 1,200/1-29.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/42.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished level. Kushaq (Likith), The Perfect Choice (Ramesh K) 1-46.5, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44. A notable pair. Mariana (P.S. Chouhan), Lazarus (C. Umesh) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/42.5. Former put up a fine display, note. Prana (G. Vivek) 1-44, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/42. Retains form. Northern Lights (P. Trevor) 1-38.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/41.5. Moved fluently. Indian Blues (Arvind K) 1-43.5, (1,400-600) 53. Eased up.

1600m: Ruling Dynasty (Antony) 1-53, 1,400/1-37, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/41. In pink of condition. Jamari (C. Umesh) 1-59, 1,400/1-43, 1,200/1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43. In fine trim. Destroyer (P.S. Chouhan) 1-55.5, 1,400/1-40.5, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-12, 600/42.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice - inner sand: 1200m: Angeles (Antony), Avicena (S. John) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stunning Dance (Eshwar S), Planet Royale (Akshay K), Tiger King ( T.S. Jodha) 1-24, (1,200-600) 41. First named impressed. Decacorn (Dhebe), Miss American Pie (N.S. Parmar) 1-21, (1,200-600) 42.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Australia (Deepak S), Detective (Abhay S) 1-33, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished distance ahead. Way Of Life (R. Ravi), Contractor (B. Nayak), Halchemeny (Chetan K) 1-24, (1,200-600) 44.5. First named pleased. Red Falcon (Saqlain), Tignanello (C. Umesh) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Grizzly (R. Pradeep), Instructor (Salman K) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 40. Former finished six lengths ahead. Golden Oaks (rb), Dubai Flame (Hasib) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Star Glory (Suraj) 1-24, (1,200-600) 42. Jumped out smartly. Divine Ray (Siddaraju), The Adviser (M. Naveen) 1-26.5, (1,200-600) 44.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Queenstown (Likith) 1-19.5, (1,200-600) 38. Jumped out well. Trident Star (Zervan) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 42.5. Jumped out smartly. Kallu Sakkare (Ramesh K), Oxytocin (M. Naveen) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT