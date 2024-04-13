ADVERTISEMENT

Imperial Gesture claims the Nilgiris Police Trophy

April 13, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Racing Correspondent

Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh up) won the Nilgiris Police Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday. The winner is the property of Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by Vijay Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. PARSAN VALLEY HANDICAP: AIR MARSHALL (K.V. Baskar) 1, Memory Lane (A.S. Peter) 2, Aurora Borealis (Ram Nandan) 3 and Abnegator (C. Umesh) 4. Shd, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.39s.

Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. JACQUELINE HANDICAP (Div. II): CLOUDY HILLS (L.A. Rozario) 1, Multiwave (Ram Nandan) 2, Emperor Ashoka (C. Umesh) 3 and Midnight Sparkle (M.S. Deora) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 15.51s.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran & Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

3. JACQUELINE HANDICAP (Div. I): PREAKNESS (A.S. Peter) 1, Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 2, Acantha (Hindu Singh) 3 and Santamarina Star (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 14.41s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Anil Saraf & M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. NILGIRIS POLICE TROPHY: IMPERIAL GESTURE (Hindu Singh) 1, Proposed (Koshi Kumar) 2, Anzio (C. Umesh) 3 and Perfect Blend (Farid Ansari) 4. 1, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.09s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Vijay Singh. Note: Originally Proposed won the race. An objection by Hindu Singh the rider of Imperial Gesture (2nd) against the winner was upheld, and the order revised as above.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. ASTONISH HANDICAP: WINDSOR WALK (Nakhat Singh) 1, Lady Luck (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Saro Superfast (M.S. Deora) 3 and Wisaka (Ram Nandan) 4. 2-1/4, hd and nk. 1m 27.41s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. SCHIAPARELLI HANDICAP: SUPREME GRANDEUR (Farid Ansari) 1, Relic Warrior (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Spirit Of Rose (C. Umesh) 3 and Turf Melody (S.A. Amit) 4. Not run: Sheer Rocks. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m 13.97s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chittenad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

horse racing

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US