Imperial Gesture claims the Nilgiris Police Trophy

April 13, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Racing Correspondent

Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh up) won the Nilgiris Police Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races held here on Saturday. The winner is the property of Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust and trained by Vijay Singh.

1. PARSAN VALLEY HANDICAP: AIR MARSHALL (K.V. Baskar) 1, Memory Lane (A.S. Peter) 2, Aurora Borealis (Ram Nandan) 3 and Abnegator (C. Umesh) 4. Shd, 1-3/4 and 1-1/4. 1m, 23.39s.

Owner: Mr. Shariq Joshy. Trainer: V. Ajith Kumar.

2. JACQUELINE HANDICAP (Div. II): CLOUDY HILLS (L.A. Rozario) 1, Multiwave (Ram Nandan) 2, Emperor Ashoka (C. Umesh) 3 and Midnight Sparkle (M.S. Deora) 4. 3/4, 1-1/4 and 2-1/4. 1m, 15.51s.

Owners: M/s. Rapar’s Galloping Stars rep by Mr. Rajendran & Mr. Dhruv Kumar Futnani. Trainer: Suraj Shaw.

3. JACQUELINE HANDICAP (Div. I): PREAKNESS (A.S. Peter) 1, Queen Anula (K.V. Baskar) 2, Acantha (Hindu Singh) 3 and Santamarina Star (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 4. 2, 3/4 and 3/4. 1m, 14.41s.

Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldanha, Mr. Anil Saraf & M/s. Manjri Horse Breeders Farm. Trainer: D. Narredu.

4. NILGIRIS POLICE TROPHY: IMPERIAL GESTURE (Hindu Singh) 1, Proposed (Koshi Kumar) 2, Anzio (C. Umesh) 3 and Perfect Blend (Farid Ansari) 4. 1, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 26.09s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: Vijay Singh. Note: Originally Proposed won the race. An objection by Hindu Singh the rider of Imperial Gesture (2nd) against the winner was upheld, and the order revised as above.

5. ASTONISH HANDICAP: WINDSOR WALK (Nakhat Singh) 1, Lady Luck (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Saro Superfast (M.S. Deora) 3 and Wisaka (Ram Nandan) 4. 2-1/4, hd and nk. 1m 27.41s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: B. Suresh.

6. SCHIAPARELLI HANDICAP: SUPREME GRANDEUR (Farid Ansari) 1, Relic Warrior (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Spirit Of Rose (C. Umesh) 3 and Turf Melody (S.A. Amit) 4. Not run: Sheer Rocks. 3/4, 2-1/2 and 2. 1m 13.97s.

Owner: Mr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chittenad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

