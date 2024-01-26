ADVERTISEMENT

Imperial Gesture and Vision Quest work well

January 26, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Imperial Gesture and Vision Quest worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 26).

Outer sand:

600m: Salome (rb) (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Aarini (Hindu Singh) 45. Niggled. Acantha (rb), Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 44. Latter urged and finished level.

800m: Success (Hindu Singh) 55.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Anastasia (Hindu Singh) 57, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh), Snapper (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. Former extended and finished five lengths in front.

1000m: Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind, moved well and ended level. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/48. Eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Glorious Legend (rb) 44.

800m: Still I Rise (rb) 57, 600/43. In fine trim. Conscious Keeper (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Legendary Striker (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Berrettini (C. Brisson) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Vision Quest (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Annexed (C. Brisson) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Chaposa Springs (rb), War Emblem (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. A fit trio. The Awakening (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up.

1200m: Emperor Of Dreams (rb) 1-30, 1000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

1400m: Dedicate (rb) 1-47, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Handy.

Noted on Thursday (Jan. 25): Outer sand:

1000m: Royal Icon (rb), Brook Magic (rb) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar), Crown Angel (C. Brisson) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43.5. Former was handy, while the latter was urged to finish level. Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Off Shore Breeze (rb) (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Krishvi (rb), Cartel (rb) 44.5. Sovereign Spirit (rb), Asta (rb) 45.

800m: Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/41. In fine condition. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (Yash Narredu) (1400-600) 1-1. They were eased up.

1000m: Empress Charmavat (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Retains form. Supreme Dance (rb), Swarga (A.S. Peter) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They moved well. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Wisaka (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Unextended. Regal Kid (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They finished together. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Gods Plan (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Desert Star (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Glorious Evensong (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-34, (1200-600) 43.5. They were eased up. Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar) 1-23.5, 1000/1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

