GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Imperial Gesture and Vision Quest work well

January 26, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Imperial Gesture and Vision Quest worked well when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Jan. 26).

Outer sand:

600m: Salome (rb) (1200-600) 41.5. Eased up. Aarini (Hindu Singh) 45. Niggled. Acantha (rb), Vivaldi (Hindu Singh) 44. Latter urged and finished level.

800m: Success (Hindu Singh) 55.5, 600/41.5. Strode out well. Anastasia (Hindu Singh) 57, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Amazing Joy (Hindu Singh), Snapper (rb) 1-0.5, 600/44.5. Former extended and finished five lengths in front.

1000m: Imperial Gesture (Hindu Singh), Septimius Severus (rb) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43.5. Former started four lengths behind, moved well and ended level. Samurai Blue (P. Vikram) 1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/48. Eased up.

Inner sand:

600m: Glorious Legend (rb) 44.

800m: Still I Rise (rb) 57, 600/43. In fine trim. Conscious Keeper (rb) 55.5, 600/41.5. Stretched out well. Legendary Striker (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Berrettini (C. Brisson) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Vision Quest (rb) 1-10.5, 800/56.5, 600/44. Moved on the bit. Annexed (C. Brisson) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/47. Moved freely. Chaposa Springs (rb), War Emblem (rb), Regal Kid (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. A fit trio. The Awakening (S. Imran) 1-15, 800/59, 600/47. Eased up.

1200m: Emperor Of Dreams (rb) 1-30, 1000/1-15.5, 800/1-1, 600/47. Easy.

1400m: Dedicate (rb) 1-47, 1200/1-29, 1000/1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/45.5. Handy.

Noted on Thursday (Jan. 25): Outer sand:

1000m: Royal Icon (rb), Brook Magic (rb) 1-14, 800/56.5, 600/42. They are in fine trim. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar), Crown Angel (C. Brisson) 1-9, 800/55, 600/43.5. Former was handy, while the latter was urged to finish level. Spirit Of The Rose (Shyam Kumar) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand:

600m: Off Shore Breeze (rb) (1200-600) 43. Eased up. Krishvi (rb), Cartel (rb) 44.5. Sovereign Spirit (rb), Asta (rb) 45.

800m: Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/41. In fine condition. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Ruling Star (Yash Narredu) (1400-600) 1-1. They were eased up.

1000m: Empress Charmavat (rb) 1-9.5, 800/53, 600/40.5. Retains form. Supreme Dance (rb), Swarga (A.S. Peter) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. They moved well. Wind Symbol (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Wisaka (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Unextended. Regal Kid (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They finished together. Ashwa Dev (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45. Unextended. Gods Plan (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1200m: Desert Star (rb) 1-29.5, 1000/1-14.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Glorious Evensong (rb), Diamond And Pearls (rb) 1-34, (1200-600) 43.5. They were eased up. Empire Of Dreams (Shyam Kumar) 1-23.5, 1000/1-10, 800/56.5, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.