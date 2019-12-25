Imperial Empress wins Christmas Cup

Imperial Empress (Nakhat Singh up) won the Christmas Cup, the feature event of the races held here on Wednesday (Dec. 25). The winner is the property of M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Chritable Trust and trained by R. Foley. Trainer Sebastian scored a treble on the day.

1. STEWARDS CUP (1,200m) maiden 2-y-o only (Terms): STAR TEMPLAR (Nakhat Singh) 1, Europa Star (Umesh) 2, Epistoiary (Gaddam) 3 and Majestic Charmer (Rajendra Singh) 4. 5, 1-3/4 and 2-14/. 1m, 13.29s. ₹7 (w), 5 and 5 (p), SHP: 6, FP: 11, Q: 9, Tla: 34. Favourite: Star Templar. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

2. CUPID PLATE (Div. II), (1,200m) rated 20 to 45: GLORIOUS FLAME (Umesh) 1, Daring Dancer (Muzaffar) 2, Three of A Kind (Farhan) 3 and Beautiful Princess (M. Bhaskar) 4. 3-3/4, 2 and 2. 1m,12.55s. ₹8 (w), 5, 8 and 38 (p), SHP: 113, FP: 48, Q: 26, Tla: 1,292. Favourite: Glorious Flame. Owners: The Estate of Late Mr. Ramesh Jagtiani, Mr. Blesson J. Kallada, Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Bharat V. Epur. Trainer: Sebastian.

3. J.H. FOLEY MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 40 to 65: GANTON (Zervan) 1, Shreya’s Pet (Ashhad Asbar) 2, Brilliant Script (Azfar Syeed) 3 and Booms Lang (Umesh) 4. 1, 2 and lnk. 1m, 39.53s. ₹19 (w), 7 and 7 (p), SHP: 45, FP: 66, Q: 13, Tla: 263. Favourite: Queens Hall. Owners: M/s. Rajagiri Rubber & Produce Co.Ltd. Trainer: Raza Shehzad.

4. OM. SP.L.AL. ALAGAPPA CHETTIAR MEMORIAL CUP (1,600m), rated 80 & above: GLORIOUS DESTINY (Umesh) 1, Tudor Treasure (A. Imran) 2, Kingoftheworld (Gaddam) 3 and Optimus Commander (Zervan) 4. 4-3/4, 3/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 36.08s. ₹10 (w), 5 and 5 (P), SHP: 14, FP; 24, Q: 9, Tla: 113. Favourite: Tudor Treasure. Owners: Mr. Vazhaparmbil J. Joseph & Mr. Blesson J. Kallada. Trainer: Sebastian.

5. CHRISTMAS CUP (1,200m), 2-y-o only (Terms): IMPERIAL EMPRESS (Nakhat Singh) 1, Vachan (Umesh) 2, Lordship (Yash) 3 and Rippling Waters (R.N. Darshan) 4. 2, 1 and 2. 1m, 11.83s. ₹5 (w), 6 and 12 (p), SHP: 21, FP: 21, Q: 11, Tla: 27. Favourite: Imperial Empress. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: R. Foley.

6. ROTARY ECR CHARTER PRESIDENTS CUP (1,800m), rated 20 to 45: SILVER SEA (Yash) 1, Roses In My Dreams (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Sifan (R.N. Darshan) 3 and Agnes (Farhan) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m, 53.73s. ₹14 (w), 21 and 14 (p), SHP: 19, FP: 125, Q: 68, Tla: 334. Favourite: Saibya. Owner: Mr. Nirmal Singh. Trainer: Sebastian.

7. CUPID PLATE (Div. I), (1,200m), rated 20 to 45: TRENDING PRINCESS (B. Nikhil) 1, Nymeria (P. Sai Kumar) 2, Henrietta (Yash) 3 and Grey Twilight (A.M. Alam) 4. 1/2, 1/2 and 1. 1m, 12.46s. ₹87 (w), 239, 10 and 7 (p), SHP: 20, FP: 630, Q: 280, Tla: 10,527. Favourite: Wonderful Era. Owners: Mr. J. Ramesh, Mr. C.R. Balakumar & Mr. A. Ganesan. Trainer: Fahad Khan.

Jkt: ₹13,563 (four tkts.), Runner-up: 56 (418 tkts.), Mini Jkt: 4,043 (12 tkts.), Tr (i): 66 (211 tkts.), (ii): 690 (29 tkts.).