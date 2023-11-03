ADVERTISEMENT

Imperial Blue takes the honours in Rajyotsava Trophy

November 03, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Irfan Ghatala-trained Imperial Blue (Antony up) won the Rajyotsava Trophy, the feature event of the opening days races held here on Friday (Nov 3). The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Irfan Ghatala won three races on the day.

The results:

1. MALAPRABHA PLATE: SOLO PRINCE (Darshan) 1, Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 2, Excellent Ray (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Baltimore (Antony) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.74s. ₹74 (w), 22, 27 and 10 (p), SHP: 145, THP: 88, FP: 2,652, Q: 1,184, Trinella: 9,696, Exacta: 23,769. Favourite: Excellent Ray. Owners: Mr. Rakesh Kumar & Dr. C.N. Devayya. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

2. GOMOS PLATE: VICTORIA DORESAANI (L.A. Rozario) 1, Regal Aristocracy (S. Saqlain) 2, Brave Majesty (Darshan) 3 and Sassy (Trevor) 4. 2-1/4, 2-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 25.04s. ₹65 (w), 11, 12 and 38 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 77, FP: 418, Q: 122, Trinella: 8,991, Exacta: 18,782. Favourite: Sassy. Owner: Mr. Ananada C. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

3. JOG FALLS PLATE (Div. II): ANADALE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Wonder Woman (Trevor) 2, Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 3 and Smile Of Beauty (Tousif) 4. 3-3/4, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 26.35s. ₹29 (w), 14, 11 and 12 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 38, FP: 59, Q: 28, Trinella: 96, Exacta: 474. Favourite: Wonder Woman. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. DUDHSAGAR FALLS PLATE: MADAM RICH (G. Vivek) 1, Isabelle (L.A. Rozario) 2, Art Gallery (Inayat) 3 and Ricardo (Antony) 4. Not run: Ooh La La. 10-1/4, Lnk and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.85s. ₹18 (w), 10, 34 and 12 (p), SHP: 137, THP: 40, FP: 398, Q: 257, Trinella: 830, Exacta: 3,343. Favourite: Madam Rich. Owners: Mr. Nitin Himmatmal Jain & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. JAYANTH SHAH MEMORIAL TROPHY: FONDNESS OF YOU (Akshay K) 1, Macron (R. Pradeep) 2, Tripitaka (P. Siddaraju) 3 and Foi (Darshan) 4. Not run: General Patton. 2, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 13.40s. ₹16 (w), 11, 11 and 17 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 50, FP: 48, Q: 26, Trinella: 294, Exacta: 743. Favourite: Fondness Of You. Owners: So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd, Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Dr. Arvind M.N. & Mr. Santhosh. P & Mr. Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. D.M. SHIVASWAMY MEMORIAL CUP: STELLAR GOLD (Darshan) 1, Aquamatic (Trevor) 2, Bruce Almighty (S. John) 3 and Nikolina (Akshay K) 4. 1-1/4, 5-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 37.60s. ₹85 (w), 16, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 40, FP: 251, Q: 73, Trinella: 1,377, Exacta: 2,093. Favourite: Aquamatic. Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

7. RAJYOTSAVA TROPHY: IMPERIAL BLUE (Antony) 1, Siege Courageous (Akshay K) 2, Forseti (Trevor) 3 and Star Glory (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 23.81s. ₹38 (w), 13, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 43, FP: 168, Q: 55, Trinella: 240, Exacta: 1,418. Favourite: Forseti. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

8. JOG FALLS PLATE (Div. I): VIVALDO (Akshay K) 1, Amazing Attraction (Trevor) 2, Serai (Antony) 3 and Agera (R. Pradeep) 4. 5-1/2, 3-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 26.19s. ₹14 (w), 10, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 31, FP: 27, Q: 24, Trinella: 53, Exacta: 187. Favourite: Vivaldo. Owners: Mrs. Gaja Manoj & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹1,654 (49 tkts.); Runner-up: 354 (98 tkts.); Treble (i): 109 (84 tkts.); (ii): 500 (22 tkts.).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US