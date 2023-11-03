HamberMenu
Imperial Blue takes the honours in Rajyotsava Trophy

November 03, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Irfan Ghatala-trained Imperial Blue (Antony up) won the Rajyotsava Trophy, the feature event of the opening days races held here on Friday (Nov 3). The winner is owned by M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Irfan Ghatala won three races on the day.

The results:

1. MALAPRABHA PLATE: SOLO PRINCE (Darshan) 1, Chul Bul Rani (Tousif) 2, Excellent Ray (Vinod Shinde) 3 and Baltimore (Antony) 4. 3/4, 1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 13.74s. ₹74 (w), 22, 27 and 10 (p), SHP: 145, THP: 88, FP: 2,652, Q: 1,184, Trinella: 9,696, Exacta: 23,769. Favourite: Excellent Ray. Owners: Mr. Rakesh Kumar & Dr. C.N. Devayya. Trainer: Pradeep Annaiah.

2. GOMOS PLATE: VICTORIA DORESAANI (L.A. Rozario) 1, Regal Aristocracy (S. Saqlain) 2, Brave Majesty (Darshan) 3 and Sassy (Trevor) 4. 2-1/4, 2-3/4 and Nk. 1m, 25.04s. ₹65 (w), 11, 12 and 38 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 77, FP: 418, Q: 122, Trinella: 8,991, Exacta: 18,782. Favourite: Sassy. Owner: Mr. Ananada C. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. JOG FALLS PLATE (Div. II): ANADALE (L.A. Rozario) 1, Wonder Woman (Trevor) 2, Cat Whiskers (Darshan) 3 and Smile Of Beauty (Tousif) 4. 3-3/4, 2 and 1/2. 1m, 26.35s. ₹29 (w), 14, 11 and 12 (p), SHP: 24, THP: 38, FP: 59, Q: 28, Trinella: 96, Exacta: 474. Favourite: Wonder Woman. Owners: Mr. Rajan Aggarwal & Mr. Gautam Aggarwal. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

4. DUDHSAGAR FALLS PLATE: MADAM RICH (G. Vivek) 1, Isabelle (L.A. Rozario) 2, Art Gallery (Inayat) 3 and Ricardo (Antony) 4. Not run: Ooh La La. 10-1/4, Lnk and 1-3/4. 1m, 11.85s. ₹18 (w), 10, 34 and 12 (p), SHP: 137, THP: 40, FP: 398, Q: 257, Trinella: 830, Exacta: 3,343. Favourite: Madam Rich. Owners: Mr. Nitin Himmatmal Jain & Mr. Jatin Laxmikant Trivedi. Trainer: B. Prithviraj.

5. JAYANTH SHAH MEMORIAL TROPHY: FONDNESS OF YOU (Akshay K) 1, Macron (R. Pradeep) 2, Tripitaka (P. Siddaraju) 3 and Foi (Darshan) 4. Not run: General Patton. 2, 1/2 and Lnk. 1m, 13.40s. ₹16 (w), 11, 11 and 17 (p), SHP: 28, THP: 50, FP: 48, Q: 26, Trinella: 294, Exacta: 743. Favourite: Fondness Of You. Owners: So Blest Trading Co. Pvt Ltd, Dr. C.A. Prashanth, Dr. Arvind M.N. & Mr. Santhosh. P & Mr. Rajesh Narredu. Trainer: Rajesh Narredu.

6. D.M. SHIVASWAMY MEMORIAL CUP: STELLAR GOLD (Darshan) 1, Aquamatic (Trevor) 2, Bruce Almighty (S. John) 3 and Nikolina (Akshay K) 4. 1-1/4, 5-1/4 and 2-3/4. 1m, 37.60s. ₹85 (w), 16, 13 and 14 (p), SHP: 32, THP: 40, FP: 251, Q: 73, Trinella: 1,377, Exacta: 2,093. Favourite: Aquamatic. Owner: Dr. M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: S. Ganapathy.

7. RAJYOTSAVA TROPHY: IMPERIAL BLUE (Antony) 1, Siege Courageous (Akshay K) 2, Forseti (Trevor) 3 and Star Glory (M. Prabhakaran) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m, 23.81s. ₹38 (w), 13, 11 and 15 (p), SHP: 33, THP: 43, FP: 168, Q: 55, Trinella: 240, Exacta: 1,418. Favourite: Forseti. Owner: M/s. Arun Alagappan Racing LLP. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

8. JOG FALLS PLATE (Div. I): VIVALDO (Akshay K) 1, Amazing Attraction (Trevor) 2, Serai (Antony) 3 and Agera (R. Pradeep) 4. 5-1/2, 3-1/4 and 3-1/2. 1m, 26.19s. ₹14 (w), 10, 14 and 15 (p), SHP: 23, THP: 31, FP: 27, Q: 24, Trinella: 53, Exacta: 187. Favourite: Vivaldo. Owners: Mrs. Gaja Manoj & Mr. K. Manoj Kumar. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar.

Jackpot: ₹1,654 (49 tkts.); Runner-up: 354 (98 tkts.); Treble (i): 109 (84 tkts.); (ii): 500 (22 tkts.).

