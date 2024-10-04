Imperial Blue and Torobravo please

Imperial Blue and Torobravo pleased when the horses were exercised here on Friday morning (Oct. 4).

Outer sand:

600m: Selection (rb) 46. Moved on the bit. Pettes Love (rb) 44.5. Moved well.

1200m: Imperial Blue (Rozario) 1-26, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42.5. Moved fluently. Torobravo (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/43.5. Pleased.

Outer sand — Oct 3:

600m: Champions Way (rb) 45.5. Moved freely.

Inner sand — Oct 2:

600m: The Golden Dreams (A. Ramu), Valencia (R. Ravi) 40.5. They finished together.

1200m: Pericles (Darshan) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6.5, 600/39.5. Moved impressively.

Outer sand:

600m: Golden Glory (Siddaraju) 46. Easy. Amreli (Arvind) 42. Moved attractively. Pettes Love (rb), Royal Whisper (rb) 43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead.