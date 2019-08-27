Impavid, Courage, Royal Crystal, Exclusive Mandate, Cavaliere and Streaming Gold shine

Impavid, Courage, Royal Crystal, Exclusive Mandate, Cavaliere and Streaming Gold shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (August 27).

Inner sand:

1000m: Another Rainbow (rb), Aleef (rb) 1-11, 600/41. Former finished four lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Corybantic (Chetan K) 45.5. Easy. Tororosso (Shareef) 46. Moved freely. Purity (Antony) 45. Moved well. Shaktiman (Chetan G) 44.5. Shaped well. Proudprince (rb) 45.5. Strode out well. Alvarez (rb) 45.5. Moved freely.

1000m: Corona Del Corsa (Antony) 1-13.5, 600/42. Impressed. Master Of War (Darshan), Touch Your Destiny (Raja Rao) 1-14, 600/43. Former finished two lengths ahead. Sun Power (Ramu) 1-15.5, 600/42.5. Maintains form. Fantastic App (Irvan) 1-13, 600/43. Shaped well. Courage (S. John) 1-9.5, 600/42. Moved attractively.

1200m: Exclusive Mandate (Nazerul) 1-28, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/42. Pleased. Royal Crystal (S. John) 1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. In fine condition. Star And Garter (S. John) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/42. Stretched out well. Castaway (Raja Rao) 1-29, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. In fine trim.

1400m: Kimera (rb) 1-44, 1,200/1-29, 1,000/1-15, 600/46. Easy. Cavaliere (S. John) 1-43.5, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-12, 600/44. Moved impressively. Streaming Gold (S. John) 1-41, 1,200/1-24.5, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved fluently.

1600m: Impavid (Antony) 1-56, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/1-23.5, 1,000/1-10, 600/43. Responded well to the urgings.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1200m: Noble Splendor (Nazerul) 1-28, (1,200-600) 44. Jumped out well. Rafa (Jagadeesh), Desert Angel (Darshan) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. Former finished eight lengths ahead. Bazinga (R. Anand), Amalfi Coast (rb) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished four lengths ahead. Grey Channel (T.S. Jodha), Noah's Ark (rb), Stroke Of Genius (Rayan) 1-19, (1,200-600) 38.5. First named impressed. Legend Is Back (R. Pradeep) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 41. Jumped out smartly. Masada (Ramu), Ocean Park (rb), Bold Runner (Gnaneshwar) 1-20.5, (1,200-600) 41. First named pleased. Odyssey (Ramesh K) 1-30, (1,200-600) 44.5. Jumped out well.