Immortality wins main event

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s classic filly Immortality ridden by P. S. Chouhan won the Villoo Poonawalla Indian Oaks (Gr. 1), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Mar. 7) races here.

The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud and Agricultural Farms Pvt Ltd.

Jockey Pradeep Chouhan confidently kept this daughter of Multidimensional out of Psychic Light fourth last till the 800m, thereafter as the field entered the straight Immortality made her way on the wide outside and fought out a strong battle with Forest Flame to win the race in a photo finish by a short head.

1. THANKSGIVING PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: THEODORA (K. Bhagat) 1, Gusty Girl (Ayyar) 2, William Wallace (Srinath) 3 and Aira (Bhawani) 4. Not run: Sufiyah. 4-1/2, 3/4 and Sh. 1m 11. 50s. ₹32 (w), 14, 22 and 16 (p). SHP: 48, FP: 250, Q: 154, Tanala: 880 and 240. Favourite: Theodora.

Owners: Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd & Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Behroze Z. Poonawalla rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

2. TRICUMDAS DWARKADAS TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: GOLD CREST (Peter) 1, Northern Singer (Dashrath) 2, Myrcella (Zeeshan) 3 and Safdar (S. J. Sunil) 4. 3/4, Snk and 2-1/4. 1m 12. 28s. ₹ 55 (w), 18, 15 and 17 (p). SHP: 37, FP: 242, Q: 50, Tanala: 856 and 367. Favourite: Northern Singer.

Owners: Mrs. Kirti S. Joshi & Mr. Kunal N. Sharma. Trainer: Sangramsinh N. Joshi.

3. P D AVASIA TROPHY (1,000m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86: STORM BREAKER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Golden Guest (Sandesh) 2, Hidden Gold (Trevor) 3 and Sharareh (Parmar) 4. Sh, 2 and 4-1/2. 57. 70s. ₹ 22 (w), 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 28, FP: 58, Q: 24, Tanala: 59 and 26. Favourite: Storm Breaker.

Owners: Mrs. B. E. Saldhana, Mr. Mark Saldhana, Mr. Zavaray S. Poonawalla & Mrs. Simone Poonawalla Pandole rep. Poonawalla Racing & Brdg Pvt Ltd & Mr. Jamshed Byramjee Jeejeebhoy rep. Byramjee Jeejeebhoy Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

4. R R BYRAMJI TROPHY (2,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: JUSTIFIED (Sandesh) 1, Brazos (Parmar) 2, Socrates (Chouhan) 3 and Cabo Da Roca (Trevor) 4. Not run: Guinevere. 2-3/4, 3-3/4 and 5-1/4. 2m 33. 40s. ₹ 162 (w), 39 and 46 (p). SHP: 96, FP: 306, Q: 1,979, Tanala: 2,377and 436. Favourite: Socrates.

Owners: M/s. Homi Mehta, Jehangir Mehta, Mrs. Homi Mehta, Mr. Milan Luthria & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: Imtiaz A. Sait.

5. TRICUMDAS DWARKADAS TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200m), Cl. IV, 5-y-o & over, rated 20 to 46: STEPPENWOLF (Nazil) 1, Oui Sauvage (Neeraj) 2, Arc Shine (Merchant) 3 and Goshawk (Parmar) 4. Nose, 3/4 and 2. 1m 11. 28s. ₹ 245 (w), 43, 14 and 29 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 433, Q: 713, Tanala: 17,564. Favourite: Beemer.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J. M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Haresh N. Mehta and Mr. Manav H. Mehta rep. Rohan Bloodstock Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Nosher Cama.

6. RAMNIWAS RAMNARAIN RUIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 3) (2,000m), (Terms) 4-y-o only: LAGARDE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Nisus (S. John) 2, North Star (Chouhan) 3 and Roaring Tiger (Srinath) 4. 1/2,1 and Lnk. 2m 2. 62s. ₹ 17 (w), 14, 26 and 39 (p). SHP: 81, FP: 176, Q: 245, Tanala: 793 and 736. Favourite: Lagarde.

Owners: M/s. Rama Seshu Eyunni, P. Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. K.N. Dhunjibhoy and Mr. Z.K. Dhunjibhoy rep. Five Stars Shipping Co Pvt Ltd. Trainer: S. S. Attaollahi.

7. ROCHESTER TROPHY (1,400m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: KAMILAH (Sandesh) 1, Alfayiz (Zervan) 2, Ahead Of His Time (Parmar) 3 and Felcidad (C. S. Jodha) 4. Not run: Count Of Savoy. 1-3/4, Nose and 2-1/2. 1m 25. 57s. ₹ 99 (w), 18, 15 and 18 (p). SHP: 39, FP: 442, Q: 43, Tanala: 620 and 304. Favourite: Alfayiz.

Owners: Mr. Geoffrey B. Nagpal & Mrs. Charonne Nagpal. Trainer: S. K. Sunderji.

8. VILLOO POONAWALLA INDIAN OAKS (Gr. 1) (2,400m), (Terms) Indian Fillies, 4-y-o only: IMMORTALITY (Multidimensional – Psychic Light) (Chouhan) 1, Forest Flame (Letir Mor – Memory Bay) (Trevor) 2, Alluring Silver (Letir Mor – Personal Allure) (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Arcadia (Kingda Ka – Shane) (T. S. Jodha) 4. Sh, 3 and 1-3/4. 2m 31. 01s. ₹ 63 (w), 13, 14 and 22 (p). SHP: 32, FP: 101, Q: 86, Tanala: 828 and 452. Favourite: Born Queen.

Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud and Agricultural Farms Pvt Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

9. M N NAZIR TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: LEOPARD ROCK (Srinath) 1, Costa Rica (Akshay Kumar) 2, Sky Fall (Trevor) 3 and Market King (Sandesh) 4. 2-1/2, 1-1/4 and 1. 1m 10. 38s. ₹ 41 (w), 21, 13 and 19 (p). SHP: 49, FP: 86, Q: 38, Tanala: 490 and 346. Favourite: Costa Rica.

Owners: Mr. Jaydev M. Mody rep. J. M. Livestock Pvt Ltd & Mr. Dilip G. Jhangiani, Mr. Sunil G. Jhangiani & Mr. Milan J. Patel rep. Equest (India) Pvt Ltd. Trainer: M. Narredu.

10. THANKSGIVING PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. V, rated 4 to 30: ON VA DANSER (Kaviraj) 1, Trinket (Bhawani) 2, Titanium (Ajinkya) 3 and Who Dares Wins (Nirmal) 4. Not run: Stars For You. 1-1/4, Nk and 3/4. 1m 12. 18s. ₹ 183 (w), 38, 16 and 15 (p). SHP: 52, FP: 600, Q: 232, Tanala: 1,034 and 1,330.

Owners: Begum Shaherbanoo Husain Lagad rep. Chetak Horse Racing Pvt Ltd. Trainer: Narendra Lagad.

Jackpot: (i) 70 per cent: ₹ 21,419 (9 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹ 1,921 (43 tkts). (ii) 70 per cent: ₹ 36,988 (14 tkts), 30 per cent: ₹ 513 (433 tkts).

Treble: (i) ₹ 2,835 (2 tkts), (ii) ₹ 3,644 (1 tkt), (iii) 4,391 (5 tkts).

Super Jackpot: 100 per cent: C/F.