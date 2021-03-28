Immortality stamps her class in the Indian Derby

Mumbai:

28 March 2021 21:18 IST

Trainer Pesi Shroff’s classic filly Immortality (Suraj Narredu up) proved her mettle by winning the prestigious Kingfisher Ultra Indian Derby (Gr.1) at the Mahalaxmi race course here on Sunday (March 28). The winner is owned by Ms Ameeta Mehra representing Mehra Stud And Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer Shroff saddled two more winners of the day.

Ace jockey Suraj Narredu, who was declared to guide the daughter of Multidimensional out of Psychic Light in the Indian Derby, confidently kept her in sixth position throughout the race till the 1000m.

As the field entered the home stretch, Alluring Silver, another filly from Shroff’s yard, went into the lead even as Immortality and Forest Flame were seen engaging into a battle similar to the Indian Oaks. But, Immortality unleashed a terrific turn of foot and cruised past her rivals to win by a comfortable margin.

Advertising

Advertising

Memorable hat-trick

Suraj Narredu achieved another feat by scoring a Indian Derby hat-trick. He had won on War Hammer in 2020 and Star Superior in 2019. Suraj is the second jockey to achieve this feat emulating Immortality’s trainer Pesi Shroff, who claimed three-in-a-row between 1989 and 1991.

1. ZAVARAY S. POONAWALLA MILLION (2,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: REDOUBTABLE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Justified (Zervan) 2, Arcadia (Chouhan) 3 and High Priestess (Dashrath) 4. 1-1/4, 1-1/2 and 7-3/4. 2m, 30.46s. ₹95 (w), 27 and 39 (p). SHP: 38, FP: 457, Q: 602, Tanala: 670 and 239. Favourite: Arcadia. Owner: Mrs. Ammu Ajit. Trainer: Prasanna Kumar P.

2. C.N. WADIA GOLD CUP (Gr. 2) (2,400m), (Terms), 4-y-o & over: SALAZAAR (Sandesh) 1, Apsara Star (Nazil) 2, Caprisca (C.S. Jodha) 3 and My Opinion (A. Imran Khan) 4. 4-3/4, 2-3/4 and 2. 2m 29.49s. ₹19 (w), 19 and 72 (p). SHP: 75 FP: 273, Q: 98, Tanala: 1,012 and 386. Favourite: Salazaar. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Limited. Trainer: Irfan Ghatala.

3. RUSI PATEL TROPHY (Gr. 3) (1,600m), (Terms) 4-y-o & over: COSMIC RAY (Sandesh) 1, Flying Visit (T.S. Jodha) 2, Northern Alliance (Bhawani) 3 and Sultan Suleiman (Akshay Kumar) 4. 2, Hd and 2-1/4. 1m, 35.71s. ₹26 (w), 15, 36 and 26 (p). SHP: 60, FP: 454, Q: 164, Tanala: 2,447 and 763. Favourite: Cosmic Ray. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Limited. Trainer: S.S. Attaollahi.

4. SIR HOMI MEHTA MILLION (1,600m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: SUPREME RUNNER (Akshay Kumar) 1, Alfayiz (Akshay) 2, Zarak (Dashrath) 3 and Arc De Triomphe (Zervan) 4. 1-3/4, 1-1/4 and 1-1/2. 1m, 37.60s. ₹44 (w), 15, 21 and 90 (p). SHP: 58, FP: 264, Q: 97, Tanala: 1,274 and 1,014. Favourite: Stockbridge. Owner: Mr. Daulat Chhabria. Trainer: M. Narredu.

5. B.K. RATTONSEY MEMORIAL MAIDEN MULTI-MILLION (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only: COLUMBIAN (Chouhan) 1, My Treasure (T.S. Jodha) 2, Keystone (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Ahead Of His Time (Trevor) 4. Not run: Farrell. 2, Sh and 2-1/4. 1m, 11.13s. ₹41 (w), 15, 45 and 39 (p). SHP: 115, FP: 539, Q: 412, Tanala: 12,466 and 890. Favourite: Ahead Of His Time. Owners: United Racing & Bloodstock Breeders Limited. Trainer: P. Shroff.

6. KINGFISHER ULTRA INDIAN DERBY (Gr.1) (2,400m), (Terms) Indian Horse, 4-y-o only: IMMORTALITY (Multidimensional–Psychic Light) (Suraj Narredu) 1, FOREST FLAME (Leitir Mor–Memory Bay) (Trevor) 2, ALLURING SILVER (Leitir Mor–Personal Allure) (Chouhan) 3 and TAIMUR (Multidimensional–Tammy O) (Sandesh) 4. Not run: Pissaro. 1-1/2, 1-1/2 and 4-3/4. 2m, 28.67s. ₹33 (w), 18, 13 and 27 (p). SHP: 40, FP: 165, Q: 60, Tanala: 500 and 443. Favourite: Immortality. Owners: Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud and Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd. & Mrs. Liane Luthria. Trainer: P. Shroff.

7. R M & RUKMANI GOCULDAS MILLION (1,400m), Cl. III, rated 40 to 66: GIANT STAR (Suraj Narredu) 1, Scramjet (J. Chinoy) 2, Rays Of Sun (T.S. Jodha) 3 and The Sovereign Orb (Trevor) 4. Sh, Nk and Nk. 1m, 23.85s. ₹24 (w), 16, 48 and 76 (p). SHP: 87, FP: 444, Q: 234, Tanala: 7,741 and 3,318. Favourite: Giant Star. Owners: Mrs. B.E. Saldhana, Mr. Mark Saldhana, Mr. Shashi Chand Jain, M/s. Vivek S. Jain, Faisal F. Qurreshi & Khushroo R. Battiwala. Trainer: M. Narredu.

8. MAHALAKSHMI MILLION (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46: ENIGMA (Chouhan) 1, Desert Fire (J. Chinoy) 2, Super Girl (T.S. Jodha) 3 and Excelerator (A. Prakash) 4. 6-3/4, Snk and 1/2. 57.44s. ₹18 (w), 15, 76 and 17 (p). SHP: 150, FP: 834, Q: 605, Tanala: 1,193 and 282. Favourite: Enigma. Owners: Mr. Mehernosh H. Deboo, Mrs. Auzita M. Deboo & Mr. Sultan Singh. Trainer: P. Shroff.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹3,680 (250 tkts.) and 30%: 705 (559 tkts.).

Treble: (i) 271 (45 tkts.), (ii) 610 (31 tkts.).

Super Jackpot: 70%: 9,256 (5 tkts.) and 30%: 1,322 (15 tkts.).