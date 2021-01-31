Immortality bags HRC Golconda Oaks

Hyderabad:

31 January 2021 20:12 IST

Pesi Shroff-trained Immortality, piloted by P.S. Chouhan, won the HRC Golconda Oaks (Gr. 2), the stellar attraction of Sunday’s (Jan. 31) races.

The winner is owned by Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud and Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Jockey Pradeep Chouhan confidently kept his mount in the fourth or fifth position at the early part of the race, later this daughter of Multidimensional out of Psychic Light took charge from her stablemate Fire N Ice who led the field at 800m. Once into the straight, Immortality fought out a strong battle to stave off the first favourite Lombardy’s challenge and won the race with a comfortable margin.

Advertising

Advertising

Jockey Akshay Kumar rode three winners on the day.

1. TRADE FAIR PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): BLUE VALENTINE (Trevor) 1, Lightning Fairy (Mukesh Kumar) 2, Sun Dancer (Suraj Narredu) 3 and Kintsugi (Ajeeth Kumar) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 5-1/4. 1m 27. 43s. ₹13 (w), 6, 15 and 7 (p). SHP: 39, THP: 28, FP: 222, Q: 160, Tanala: 757. Favourite: Blue Valentine. Owner: Mr. Ahmed Alam Khan. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. NEXT MOVE PLATE (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): WATCH MY STRIDE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Proud (Trevor) 2, Limoncello (Zervan) 3 and Solar Eclipse (Chouhan) 4. Not run: Gregor Clegane and My Master. 3/4, 3-1/2 and 1. 1m 13.08s. ₹26 (w), 9, 7 and 7 (p). SHP: 20, THP: 25, FP: 86, Q: 34, Tanala: 347. Favourite: Proud. Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

3. MUSICAL MORN PLATE (1,400m), (Terms) 4-y-o & upward (Cat. II): GALLOPING GANGSTER (Suraj Narredu) 1, Yours Forever (Srinath) 2, Nayadeep (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Pontius Pilate (Trevor) 4. 2-1/2, 1/2 and 1. 1m 22. 74s. ₹16 (w), 8, 12 and 5 (p). SHP: 48, THP: 23, FP: 192, Q: 102, Tanala: 569. Favourite: Nayadeep. Owners: Mr. Veeramachaneni Arjun, Mr. Proddhutur Vijay Shourya & Mr. Nagendra Prasad Veeramachaneni. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

4. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. I), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): DIFFERENT (Akshay Kumar) 1, Scramjet (Koushik) 2, Gusty Note (Mukesh Kumar) 3 and California Beauty (Kuldeep Singh) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 1-1/4. 1m 6. 08s. ₹10 (w), 6, 34 and 14 (p). SHP: 133, THP: 35, FP: 308, Q: 174, Tanala: 3, 380. Favourite: Different. Owners: Mr. Syed Abdul Hasan Razvi, Mr. N. Shyam Sunder, Mr. Satyanarayana Reddy Pannala & Mr. Munawar Hussain. Trainer: S.S.F. Hassan.

5. SWEET GIRL PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): HOUSE OF DIAMONDS (Akshay Kumar) 1, Conscious Gift (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Exclusive Art (Ashad Asbar) 3 and Days Of Reckoning (Neeraj) 4. Not run: Wah Ms Zara. 1/2, 1-1/4 and hd. 1m 11.41s. ₹9 (w), 6, 12 and 15 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 35, FP: 83, Q: 57, Tanala: 1,106. Favourite: House Of Diamonds. Owners: Mr. Peddi Reddy Prabhakar Reddy & Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. COMMON LAND PLATE (Div. II), (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BLINK OF AN EYE (R. Laxmikanth) 1, Star Dancer (Ajeeth Kumar) 2, Appenzelle (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Hurricane (Abhay Singh) 4. 3/4, ns and 3/4. 1m 6. 37s. ₹26 (w), 12, 21 and 6 (p). SHP: 45, THP: 48, FP: 558, Q: 476, Tanala: 1,954. Favourite: Appenzelle. Owners: Ms. Meka Ahalya & Mrs. Rajni Meka. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

7. HRC GOLCONDA OAKS (Gr. 2), (2,400m), Fillies 4-y-o only:

IMMORTALITY (Multidimensional-Psychic Light) (Chouhan) 1,

LOMBARDY (Leitir Mor-Lombarida) (Trevor) 2,

LAKE TAHOE (Multidimensional-Transformation) (Suraj Narredu) 3 and

Luminous (Speaking Of Which-Allaire) (Sandesh) 4. 2-1/4, 2 and hd. 2m 35. 44s. ₹28 (w), 9, 6 and 8 (p). SHP: 19, THP: 43, FP: 97, Q: 42, Tanala: 454. Favourite: Lombardy.

Owner: Ms. Ameeta Mehra rep. Mehra Stud and Agricultural Farms Pvt. Ltd. Trainer: P. Shroff.

8. TRADE FAIR PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): CLASSY DAME (Abhay Singh) 1, Super Act (Nakhat Singh) 2, Stormy (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Silver Set (Surya Prakash) 4. 1-1/2, 3-3/4 and 3/4. 1m 27. 52s. ₹24 (w), 10, 22 and 10 (p). SHP: 44, THP: 28, FP: 494, Q: 316, Tanala: 2,457. Favourite: Minnelli. Owner: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹11,074 (43 tkts), : 30%: ₹544 (375 tkts).

Treble (i): ₹380 (101 tkts), (ii): 131 (168 tkts), (iii): 1,065 (43 tkts).

Mini jackpot (i): ₹957, (45 tkts), (ii): 3,082 (22 tkts).