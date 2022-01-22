Illustrious Ruler, Tudor Treasure, Timeless Romance, Lebua catch the eye

Illustrious Ruler, Tudor Treasure, Timeless Romance, Lebua caught the eye when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Jan. 22).

Outer sand: 600: Fast Car (Stephen Raj) 46. Easy.

1000m: Wonderful (Yash Narredu), William Wallace (S. Kamble) 1-12, 800/57, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600: Knot So Knotty (rb), Desert Hawk (P. Sai Kumar) 42.5. DYF (N. Jodha), Oui Sauvage (G. Ross) 46.5. They were easy. Desert Storm (Manikandan), Wisaka (Shahar Babu) 43.

800m: Fine Future (rb), Gatlin (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Cavallo Bonito (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. Anastasia (Yash Narredu) 51.5, 600/38.5. In fine trim. Royal Commander (Shyam Kumar) 52.5, 600/38. Stretched out well. Great Spirit (Yash Narredu), Versatile (S. Kamble) 56.5, 600/41.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Gallant Star (Ram Nandan) 51.5, 600/38. Strode out well. Demerara (R. Manish) 58.5, 600/41.5. Urged. Streek (rb) 1-1.5, 600/45. Easy.

1000m: Remediesofspring (rb), Majestic Wind (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/46.5. Pense'e (P. Vikram) 1-11, 800/58, 600/45. Eased up. Decisive (Shahar Babu), Soul Message (Shaliyar Khan) 1-11.5, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Latter is improving. Big Treasure (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Eased up. Dominant (Sham Kumar) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/42.5. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-2.5, 800/49.5. 600/37.5. Moved impressively. Sunday Warrior (Ramandeep) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46. Easy. Thomas Hardy (Shahar Babu) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/41.5. Moved well. Lebua (P. Sai Kumar), Angel Heart (M. Bhaskar) 1-5, 800/52, 600/38. Former who finished four lengths in front impressed. Tudor Treasure (Shyam Kumar), Royal Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 1-2.5, 800/50, 600/38. Former put up a pleasing display. Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 1-12.5, 800/58, 60/44.5. Eased up. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/41.5. Retains form. Succession (Yash Narredu) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Moved freely. Arc De Triomphe (N. Jodha) 1-4, 800/52, 600/37.5. Pleased. Ganton (Md. Feroze) 1-17, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Single Malt (C. Umesh), Shield Maiden (Manikandan) 1-7, 800/53, 600/40. Former impressed.

1200m: Empress Eternal (Shyam Kumar), Timeless Romance (Rajendra Singh) 1-24, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/53, 600/39. They are in fine nick. Former started five lengths behind and finished together.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Reign Of Terror (Farhan Alam), Magical Wave (C. Umesh), Angavai (B. Dharshan) 1-6.48. They jumped out well. Mystical Magician (Inayat), Beauregard (A. Ayaz Khan), Own Fantasy (Nikhil Naidu) 1-7.15. They finished in that order. Glorious Nissy (R. Manish) 1-11.55. Jumped out well. Bohemian Grandeur (Shyam Kumar) 1-4.08. Took a good jump. Bring It On (Shahar Babu), a 3-y-o (Tenth Star - Amazing Approach) (Manikandan), a 3-y-o (David Livingston - Everybreakingwave) (Shaliyar Khan), Rajputana (rb) 1-7.52. They jumped out well. Innisbrook (P. Vikram), Inkonita (Md. Feroze) 1-6.43. They jumped out well. Loch Lomond (P. Vikram), Roka (Farhan Alam), Anatolia (C. Umesh) 1-7.38. The trio took a good jump. Proposed (M. Bhaskar), Cynosure (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5.30. They jumped out smartly and finished level. Shez R Star (Nikhil Naidu), MSG Fantasy (rb), Musanda (rb) 1-8.26. Trio jumped out well. Vulcanic (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (N. Jodha), Military Regiment (Santosh G) 1-6.75. First two named jumped out well. Royal Monarch (Shyam Kumar), Andromeda Sky (Rajendra Singh) 1-6.80.They jumped out smartly. Chaposa Springs (Manikandan), Lady Blazer (Sai Vamsi) 1-4.79. They took a good jump and the former finished well in front. Arakara (Shahar Babu) 1-7.32. Carreno (C. Umesh), Winter Glow (P. Vikram), Chaitanya (rb) 1-3.92. They took a level jump. Carreno finished six lengths in front. Golden Kingdom (M.S. Deora), Ibrahimovic (N. Jodha), Wellington (Santosh G) 1-13.5. They were eased up after a good jump. Fast Play (Manikandan), Radiant Joy (Sai Vamsi), Glorious Vision (rb) 1-7.46. They jumped out well. Fast Play finished well in front.