 Illustrious Ruler, Priceless Ruler, Lebua and Presto Power please

September 23, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

Illustrious Ruler, Priceless Ruler, Lebua and Presto Power impressed when the horses were exercised here on Saturday morning (Sept. 23).

Outer sand: 600m: Dazzling Dynamite (rb) 45. Lady Zeen (rb) 43.5. Reign Illustrious (Farhan Alam) 43.

800m: Santamarina Star (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Easy. Knotty Power (rb) 58, 600/43.5. Fit. Perfect Blend (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Senora Bianca (rb) 59, 600/45.5. Easy. Pacific (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Lebua (rb) 55.5, 600/42.5. In fine condition. Lady Luck (rb) 1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1000m: Fortune Chakram (rb) 1-11, 800/56.5, 600/43. Strode out well. Presto Power (rb) 1-11, 800, 56, 600/41.5. In fine trim. Oberon (rb) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Amazonia (Ramandeep) 1-13, 800/59, 600/45.

Inner sand: 600m: Sea Waters (rb), Bohemian Star (rb) 44.5. Sacre Couer (rb) (1200-600) 38. Eased up. Royal Mayfair (rb) 41. Extended. Priceless Beauty (S. Imran) 43.5. Easy. Empress Royal (Rajendra Singh) 41. In fine shape.

800m: Turf Beauty (Farid Ansari), Aurora Borealis (rb) 55, 600/39.5. Former stretched out well and finished five lengths in front. Golden Marina (rb) 55.5, 600/40.5. She moved well within herself. Swarga (C. Brisson) 1-3, 600/48. Ms Boss (rb) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Regent Prince (rb) 56, 600/41. Urged. Sonic Dash (Ramandeep) 58.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Silver Soul (rb) Midnight Sparkle (rb) 1-1.5, 600/46. They finished together. Wonderful Era (Farid Ansari) 52.5, 600/38.5. Impressed. Gajabo Grande (S. Imran), Fine Promise (rb) 59.5, 600/44.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished half a length in front.

1000m: Mayflower (rb), Tifosi (rb) 1-15.5, 800/59, 600/44.5. Former finished a length in front. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh), 1-8.5, 800/52, 600/39.5. Impressed. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-4.5, 800/49.5, 600/36.5. An excellent display. Ancourage (rb) 1-13.5, 800/59.5, 600/46. Easy. Mr Mozart (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Vision Quest (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Spectacle (Ramandeep) 1-14.5, 800/59.5, 600/45. Easy. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-4, 800/54, 600/42.5. Eased up. Desert Star (rb), Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-15, 800/1-1.5, 600/47.5. They were easy. Divina (rb), Authentic Bell (rb) 1-12.5, 800/57, 600/43. A fit pair.

Gate practice (Inner sand): 1000m: Annexed (Farhan Alam), Multiwave (C. Brisson), Masterpiece (S. Kabdhar) 1-2.72. They jumped out well. Relic Warrior (Farid Ansari), Majestic Charmer (Rajendra Singh) 1-4.63. They took a smart jump. Excellent Star (rb), Western Girl (rb), Radiant Star (rb) 1-4.76. First two named were the pick. Royal Supremacy (rb), Divine Splendour (Farhan Alam) 1-3.66. They jumped out well and the former finished well in front. Ankara (rb), Pense’ e (P. Vikram) 1-2.07. Latter finished a distance in front. Sir Baffert (rb), Suparakiga (rb) 1-3.36. They took a good jump. Flurry Heart (Ramandeep), Radiant Joy (rb), Ribolla Gialla (rb), Regal Kid (Farhan Alam) 1-5.93. Flurry heart impressed. Renegade (rb) Montelena (rb), Rhiannon (rb) 1-3.77. They jumped out well.

Noted on Friday (Sept. 22)

Outer sand: 600m: Blue Sapphire (rb) 45.5. MSG Fantasy (rb) (1200-600) 41. Eased up.

800m: A 3-y-o (Midnight Interlude - Gaslight) (rb) 1-0, 600/45. Moved freely.

1000m: Ashwa Dev (rb), Grandiose (K.V. Baskar) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42.5. Former, who was two lengths behind at the start, moved well and finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Tifosi (rb) 46. Easy. Raffinato (rb) 47.

800m: Ancourage (rb) 1-0.5, 600/46.5. Silver Soul (rb), Radiant Star (rb) 1-2.5, 600/46.

1000m: Larado (C. Brisson), 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Brotherhood (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/48. Element (C. Brisson) 1-16.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Royal Supremacy (Farid Ansari) 1-14, 800/1-0, 600/46. Handy. Paris O’Connor (rb) 1-13.5, 800/1-0, 600/46. Moved freely. Berrettini (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Sweet Fragrance (rb) 1-10.5, 800/57.5, 600/44.5. In good condition.

1200m: Diamond Gold (rb) 1-17, 1,000/1-4, 800/53, 600/41.5. Pleased. The Awakening (M. Bhaskar) 1-32.5 (1200-600) 44.5. Easy. Gods Plan (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Moved on the bit.

horse racing

