Illustrious Ruler, Lebua, Rubirosa and Bienfaisant impress

November 07, 2022 17:26 IST

November 07, 2022 17:26 IST

Illustrious Ruler, Lebua, Rubirosa and Bienfaisant impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 7).

Outer sand: 600m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 42.5. Easy. Amber Lightning (Farhan Alam) 44. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 45.

800m: Proud (rb), King Roger (rb) 58, 600/43. They urged and the former finished two lengths in front. Angel Heart (rb) 57, 600/42.5. Handy. Trevalius (Farhan Alam) 59, 600/44. Easy. Boltonic (Manikandan) 56, 600/42. Unextended. Sacre Couer (rb) 1-0.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Spectacle (Yash Narredu) 58.5, 600/43. Moved freely. Lionel (Farhan Alam), Wolf Creek (rb) 1-2.5, 600/44.5. They were easy. Jahzara (rb), Dame Fonteyn (Farhan Alam) 59, 600/43.5. They finished together. Lady Luck (rb) 1-0, 600/45.5. Easy. A 2-y-o (Win Legend - Anarosa) (rb), Gandolfini (rb) 57, 600/42. Former finished well in front. Lord Moi (Mudassar), Salome (Farhan Alam) 1-1.5, 600/44. They are in good shape. Suryakrishi (Mudassar), StarKova (Farhan Alam) 59, 600/43. Former moved better and finished two lengths ahead. Queen Of Fame (rb), Swiss Agatta (Indrajeet Kumar) 58.5, 600/43.5. Former finished three lengths in front. Fabulous Show (Khet Singh) 1-2, 600/46.5.

1000m: Cynosure (rb), Platini (Khet Singh) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/42. They are in good shape. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Urged. Marshall (S.A. Amit), Haran (rb) 1-11, 800/58.5, 600/45.5. Former started four lengths behind and finished two lengths in front. Lebua (rb) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42. Moved well. Sabatini (S. Kamble), Euphoric (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. They worked well. Three Of A Kind (S.A. Amit) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44. Moved freely. Albinus (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Mr Mozart (rb), Kundavai (R. Manish) 1-9.5, 800/55, 600/43.5. Former finished about five lengths in front. A 2-y-o (Top Class - Friendship) (rb), Gold Fame (Farhan Alam) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44. Latter finished two lengths in front. Cape Wickham (Mudassar) 1-11, 800/55.5, 600/42. Retains form. Dear Lady (Mudassar) 55, 600/40. Well in hand.

1200m: Ignition (rb) 1-28.5, 1,000/1-13.5, 800/58.5, 600/44.5. Easy. Angavai (R. Manish) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/59, 600/46. Easy.

Inner sand: 600m: Supreme Dance (rb) 43.5. Easy. Safety (C. Brisson) 42.5. Handy. Emperor Ashoka (Inayat) 43.5. Easy. Dark Son (P. Sai Kumar) 43. Easy. Flurry Heart (rb), a 2-y-o (Sedgefield - Willow Point) (rb) 47. Priceless Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 39.5. Handy. Trending Princess (rb), Lady Blazer (rb) 46.5. Storm Flag (rb) 45.

800m: Kikata (manikandan) 1-1.5, 600/46.5. Easy. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 54, 600/38.5. Moved on the bit. Turf Beauty (rb) 1-2.5, 600/48. Pacific (rb) 59, 600/45. Easy. Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 53, 600/38. Strode out well. Glorious Grace (Ramandeep) 56.5, 600/41.5. In fine shape. Little Wonder (S. Imran) 57.5, 600/42. Moved freely. Sunday Warrior (S. Imran), Lady Zeen (rb) 58.5, 600/45. They were easy. Renegade (rb) 59, 600/44.5. Easy. Forever (Yash Narredu) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Lakshanam (Yash Narredu) 1-0, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit. Gods Plan (rb) 58.5, 600/44. Easy. The Intimidator (S.A. Amit) 53, 600/39.5. In good condition. Namak Halaal (rb) 51, 600/37.5. Extended. Carnoustie (rb) 55, 600/41.5. Ganton (S.A. Amit) 54, 600/40. In fine shape. Roger O’ More (rb) 1-0.5, 600/43.5. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 57, 600/43.

1000m: Rubert (rb) 1-6, 800/53, 600/41. In fine condition. Memory Lane (Inayat) 1-5, 800/51, 600/41. Impressed. Nightjar (Farid Ansari) 1-6.5, 800/52.5, 600/39. Moved impressively. Icy River (S.A. Amit) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47.5. Easy. Anatolia (Farhan Alam) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42.5. Niggled. Rays Of Sun (rb) 1-9, 800/54, 600/41. Worked well. Durango (rb), a 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Zulima) (S. Imran) 1-9, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished well in front. Pense’e (Ramandeep) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Eased up. Martingale (rb) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Pleased. Angelino (S. Imran) 1-4.5, 800/52.5, 600/40. Moved under the whip. MSG Fantasy (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-8.5, 800/57, 600/44.5. Moved under pressure. Cheval Blanc (Farhan Alam), Rubirosa (Farhan Alam) 1-4.5, 800/50.5, 600/38. Latter moved impressively and finished well in front. La Jefa (Ramandeep) 1-10.5, 800/58, 600/44.5. Easy. Bienfaisant (rb) 1-4.5, 800/51.5, 600/38. Responded well to the urgings. Hope And Glory (S. Imran) 1-7, 800/52, 600/39.5. Moved well. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-12.5, 800/59.5, 600/46.5. Eased up. Butterfly (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46. Daiyamondo (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/46.5. Easy.

1200m: Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-22, 1,000/1-5, 800/51, 600/37.5. Moved attractively. Abilitare(S. Imran) 1-21.5, 1,000/1-6, 800/54, 600/40.5. Worked well. Bohemian Grandeur (rb), Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-23, 1,000/1-6.5, 800/54, 600/41. Former showed out.

Gate practice (inner sand): 1000m: Wind Symbol (A.M. Alam), Remediesofspring (Ramandeep) 1-5.65. They jumped out smartly. Empress Royal (farhan Alam), Serenity Princess (Farid Ansari) 1-5.82. They took a good jump. Mr Kool (C. Brisson), Aretha (P. Sai Kumar) 1-5.43. They jumped out well. Desert Storm (rb), Perfect Blend (Manikandan), A 2-y-o (Be Safe- Zvonareave) (A.M. Togtrallu) 1-5.30. Oui Sauvage (S. Kamble), Beejay (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-7.15. They took a level jump. Charmavat (A.M. Alam), Glorious Sunlight (Inayat) 1-9.32. They jumped out well and finished level. Planet Venus (S. Kabdhar) 1-9.15. A good jump. Babu Vamsee (Ramandeep), A 2-y-o Awesomeness (rb) 1-9. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari), Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh) 1-2.45. They jumped out well. Asio (A.M. Alam), 2-y-o (Fiero - Forty Christina) (Yash Narredu) 1-15.24. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Golden Warrior (Mudassar) 1-11. 21. They took a good jump. Star Of Texas (Ramandeep), Fine Promise (rb) 1-9.29. Former jumped out well.