Illustrious Ruler, Chaposa Springs Wonderful and Rush More shine

Illustrious Ruler, Chaposa Springs Wonderful and Rush More shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Jan. 10).

Outer sand: 600m: Off Shore Breeze (rb), Shivaratri (Nikhil Naidu) 43.5.

800m: Magnetism (Shahzad Alam), Sporting Spirit (C. Umesh) 58, 600/43.5. They finished level. Historian (rb), Spicy Star (Stephen Raj) 57.5, 600/43. They were extended and finished together. Wonderful (Yash Narredu), Corus (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42.5. Former moved well and finished two lengths in front. Coup De Etait (rb), Reckoning (B. Dharshan) 1-2, 600/46.5. Romualdo (rb), Chief Commander (Inayat) 58, 600/44.5. They shaped well. Succession (Yash Narredu) 56, 600/42.5. Retains form. Lady Mimi (Yash Narredu) 59, 600/44. Moved freely.

1000m: Dominant (Sham Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/59, 600/45. Queens Hall (C. Umesh), Autumn Shower (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-12.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. They worked well. Cineraria (Manikandan) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/45.5. Urged. Storm Trigger (N. Jodha) 1-13.5, 800/58, 600/43. Pushed.

Inner sand: 600m: Lakshanam (rb) 47. Right Move (Nikhil Naidu) 40.5. In good condition. Trending Princess (Manikandan), Sweet Fragrance (Sai Vamsi) 42.5. My Kingdom (M. Bhaskar) 47.5. Icy River (rb), Sprit Of Zion (rb)) 40. They finished together. Lady Santana (rb) 42.5. Easy.

800m: Chaposa Springs (Sai Vamsi), Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 52.5, 600/39. Former pleased. Azeria (rb), Star Of Texas (Manikandan) 55.5, 600/42.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Rush More (rb) 52.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Attica (rb) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. Bay Of Naples (A. Ayaz Khan), Queen Of Fame (rb) 55, 600/40.5. Former finished a length in front. Star Waves (Shahar Babu), Royal Symbol (C. Brisson) 59.5, 600/44.5. Former moved freely, latter was urged to finish level.

1000m: Priceless Ruler (Farid Ansari) 1-3.5, 800/51, 600/39. A fine display. Star Hopper (Sai Vamsi) 1-14.5, 800/59, 600/45. Remediesofspring (rb), Admiral Shaw (rb) 1-18.5, 800/1-3, 600/47. Hadar (R. Manish) 1-11, 800/56, 600/40.5. Pushed. Queen Of Gibraltar (Shyam Kumar) 1-12.5, 800/1-0.5, 600/47.5. Eased up. Durango (Sai Vamsi) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Ridden out. Walking Brave (S. Kamble) 1-10, 800/57.5, 600/43. Unextended. Electric (rb), Winter Glow (rb) 1-11.5, 800/57, 600/43.5. They finished level. Vibrant Approach (R. Manish) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45. Fast Play (Manikandan), Regal Kid (Sai Vamsi) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Latter was urged. Flying Safe (rb) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Semper FII (rb) 1-12, 800/58, 600/44. Well in hand.

Gate practice — inner sand: 1000m: Desert Force (Mubs Kareem), Golden Breeze (C. Brisson) 1-10.73. They took a level jump. Albinus (P. Vikram), Sanctuary Cove (rb), Anatolia (C. Umesh) 1-13.17. They took a good jump. Ibrahimovic (rb), Golden Kingdom (rb) 1-19.42. They were eased up. Versatile (S. Kamble), a 3-y-o (Planetaire - Eltihaab) (Yash Narredu) 1-10.61. Gold Kite (M.S. Deora), Star Lap (Santosh G) 1-12. Bienfaisant (C. Umesh), Innisbrook (rb), Salvador (P. Vikram) 1-7.58. The trio took a good jump. Avancia (rb), My Call (rb) 1-10.24. Former jumped out well. Saint Emilion (Shaliyar Khan), Ribolla Gialla (rb) 1-9.54, Former who jumped out well, finished well in front. Demerara (R. Manish) 1-4.90. Arakara (Shahar Babu), Street Cat (M. Bhaskar) 1-4.72. They jumped out well. Mon General (S. Kabdhar), Yaadein (A. Ayaz Khan) 1-5.60. They took a good jump, former out paced companion. Star Proof (Shaliyar Khan), Still I Rise (rb) 1-7.01. They jumped out smartly.