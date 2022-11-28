 Illustrious Ruler, Bohemian Grandeur, Dear Lady and The Intimidator please

November 28, 2022 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Illustrious Ruler, Bohemian Grandeur, Dear Lady and The Intimidator pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 28).

Outer sand: 600m: Star Templar (Farid Ansari) 39.5. Urged. Fun Storm (Farid Ansari) 43.5. Easy. Winarise (rb) 43.

800m: First Empress (Farid Ansari) 56, 600/42.5. In good condition. Spectacle (M. Bhaskar) 58, 600/43.5. Unextended. Wonderful (M. Bhaskar) 57.5, 600/43.5. Handy. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar) 56, 600/42. In fine nick.

1000m: Dear Lady (Mudassar) 1-7, 800/53.5, 600/41. Moved impressively. Torbert (rb) 1-11.5, 800/58, 600/44. Handy. Star Romance (M. Bhaskar) 1-15, 800/58.5, 600/43. Well in hand. The Intimidator (rb) 1-10, 800/56, 600/43.5. Worked well. Grey Beauty (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Pushed. Star Lap (P.S. Kaviraj), Magic Moment (S. Kamble) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/44. Former finished two lengths in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Lady Luck (rb) 42.5. Moved freely. Bohemian Star (Farid Ansari) 40. Extended. Prince Of Windsor (4b) 44.5. Rule Of Emperors (rb) 43. Lord Of The Turf (Shyam Kumar) 43.5. Fantastic Hit (rb) 43.5. Easy. Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 43.5. Moved freely.

800m: Thomas Hardy (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-1.5, 600/47. Easy.

1000m: A Wink Annda Smile (Ashhad Asbar), I Want It All (Indrajeet Kumar)1-11, 800/57, 600/43.5. They moved well. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh) 1-9.5, 800/54, 600/50. Moved impressively. Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 1-5, 800/54, 600/42.5. Retains form. Bohemian Grandeur (Shyam Kumar) 1-4, 800/50.5, 600/38. A fine display. Sinatra (S. Kabdhar) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/44. Eased up. Suryakrishi (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Lionel (rb), Ganton (Mudassar) 1-14.5, 800/57, 600/44. They moved together and finished level. Proposed (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.

1200m: Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 1-17.5, 1,000/1-3, 800/50, 600/39. An excellent display.

Gate practice (inner sand) 1000m: Magnetism (S. Imran), Sporting Spirit (B. Dharshan) 1-7.50. Former finished five lengths in front. Emperor Ashoka (Inayat), Dark Son (A.M. Alam) 1-5.44. They took a level jump. Cuban Pete (Ashhad Asbar), Felix (Indrajeet Kumar) 1-7.77. They jumped out smartly. Walking Brave (Mudassar), Asio (M. Bhaskar) 1-9.28. They jumped out well. Royal Mayfair (Farid Ansari), Ascot Queen (Shyam Kumar) 1-7.05. Former who jumped out well, finished well in front. Something Royal (P.S. Kaviraj), Memory Lane (M.S. Deora), Larado (S. Kamble) 1-7.28. A fit trio. Fiat Justitia (B. Dharshan), a 2-y-o (Win Legend - Missoni) (S. Imran) 1-4.61. They jumped out well. Demerara (rb), Hebron (rb) 1-6.84. Former took a good jump. War Emblem (Manikandan), Swarga (A.M. Alam), Happiness (Inayat) 1-6.94. First two named jumped out well. Mary’s Boy Child (Ashhad Asbar), a 2-y-o (Kingda Ka - Looming) (Inayat) 1-11.46. They took a good jump. Sir Baffert (rb), Durango (Dashrath Singh), Mystify (S. Imran) 1-7.68. Durango took a fly jump.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 27).

Outer sand: 600m: Gold Kite (M.S. Deora) 45.5. Easy. Lordship (rb), Multicrown (Dashrath Singh) 44.5. They finished level. Mastery (S. Kamble), Vulcanic (P.S. Kaviraj) 43. Former finished half a length in front. Priceless Treasure (Farid Ansari) 44. Easy. Still I Rise (K.V. Baskar) 47. Easy.

800m: Shez R Star (rb) 57.5, 600/43.5. Shaped well. Air Marshall (S. A. Amit), Strong Breeze (P. Sai Kumar) 1-0, 600/45.5. They finished together. Kay Star (Ashhad Asbar) 59.5, 600/45. Moved freely. Military Regiment (S. Kamble), Touch Of Fury (P.S. Kaviraj) 57.5, 600/43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Kundavai (B. Dharshan), Mayflower (S. Imran) 56.5, 600/43. They finished level.

1000m: Constant Variable (S. Kamble) 1-12, 800/56.5, 600/43. Maintains form. Bertha (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S.A. Amit) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43. Latter was handy, while the former was urged to finish level. Royal Commander (rb) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Winning Legacy (S. Kamble), Herring (P.S. Kaviraj) 1-11.5, 800/57.5, 600/43. Former finished four lengths in front. Protea (rb) 1-15, 800/57.5, 600/43.5. Fit. Schnell (M. Bhaskar), Asio (B. Dharshan) 1-18.5, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. They moved together. Moriset (S. Kabdhar), Augusta (P. Sai Kumar) 53, 600/40. Former finished well in front. A 2-y-o (Dali - Starlet) (Dashrath Singh), a 2-y-o (Fiero - Athens) (S. Kamble) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45. Former finished three lengths ahead.

Inner sand: 600m: Bohemian Grandeur (Shyam Kumar) 42.5. Handy. Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar), Multiwave (P. Sai Kumar) 43. They were easy. Glorious King (M. Bhaskar), Glorious Warrior (S.A. Amit) 43. They are in good shape. Serenity Princess (Shyam Kumar) 45. 800m: Catalyst (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/41. Worked well.

1000m: Perfect Blend (Ashhad Asbar) Storm Flag (A.M. Tograllu) 1-7, 800/52.5, 600/39.5. They pleased. Speculation (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/40.5. Moved impressively. Florence (Ashhad Asbar) 1-10, 800/56.5, 600/42. In fine trim. Secret Of Love (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb), Fast Play (Ayaz Ahmed) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. A fit trio. Stern Maiden (L.A. Rozario) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/42.5. Moved well. Cape Wickham (rb) 1-13, 800/58.5, 600/44. Unextended. Prince Of Windsor (rb) 1-18, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.