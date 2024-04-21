Il Volo may score in the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas

April 21, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Il Volo, who is in fine nick as evidenced by his mock race, may score in the Nilgiris 2000 Guineas (1,400m), the star attraction of the races to be held here on Sunday (April. 21).

1. PYKARA HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 00 to 25, 11.00 a.m.: 1. Autumn Shower (8) Ram Nandan 60.5, 2. Sacre Couer (6) Koshi Kumar 60.5, 3. Ashwa Dev (3) Surya Prakash 59.5, 4. Regent Prince (5) P. Vikram 59.5, 5. Royal Supremacy (1) Farid Ansari 59, 6. Black Label (7) Ashhad Asbar 57.5, 7. Showmanship (10) S. Imran 56, 8. Authentic Bell (9) B. Dharshan 53, 9. Marshall (2) K.V. Baskar 53 and 10. Ocean Love (2) P. Sai Kumar 52.5.

1. AUTHENTIC BELL, 2. BLACK LABEL, 3. MARSHALL

2. SMART CHIEFTAN PLATE (1,300m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 11.30: 1. Lavish Girl (4) P. Vikram 56, 2. Royal Defender (3) Nakhat Singh 54.5, 3. See It Thru (6) A.S. Peter 54.5, 4. Straordinario (2) Hindu Singh 54.5, 5. Zebula (1) C. Umesh 54.5 and 6. Dramatic (5) M.S. Deora 53.

1. STRAORDINARIO, 2. LAVISH GIRL, 3. ROYAL DEFENDER

3. STEWARDS CUP (1,400m), rated 80 & above (60 to 79 eligible), (Outstation horses are eligible), 12.00 noon: 1. Supreme Dance (3) Ram Nandan 64, 2. Amazonia (1) Hindu Singh 62.5, 3. Knotty Dancer (6) Koshi Kumar 62.5, 4. Still I Rise (8) Farid Ansari 56, 5. Race For The Stars (2) Ashhad Asbar 55.5, 6. Something Royal (4) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 7. Wind Symbol (7) C. Brisson 53.5, 8. Cold Pursuit (9) L.A. Rozario 50.5 and 9. Golden Marina (5) Surya Prakash 50.

1. SOMETHING ROYAL, 2. STILL I RISE, 3. KNOTTY DANCER

4. NILGIRIS 2000 GUINEAS (Gr. III), (1,400m), 3-y-o only (Terms), 12.30 p.m.: 1. Arjun (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 56, 2. Bharat (3) C. Umesh 56, 3. Emperor Vikram (5) P. Sai Kumar 56, 4. Go For The Moon (4) A. Sandesh 56, 5. Il Volo (7) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. King’s Battalion (1) Ashhad Asbar 56, 7. Kings Return (9) Nakhat Singh 56, 8. Knotty One (6) G. Vivek 56 and 9. Storm Shadow (2) Farid Ansari 56.

1. IL VOLO, 2. GO FOR THE MOON, 3. BHARAT

5. MYSTICAL HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible), 1.00: 1. Swarga (8) Inayat 60, 2. Illustrious Ruler (4) Farid Ansari 59, 3. Multicrown (3) Nakhat Singh 59, 4. Sweet Fragrance (7) Koshi Kumar 58.5, 5. Asio (9) S.A. Amit 56, 6. Cloudy Hills (10) L.A. Rozario 54, 7. Suryakrishi (6) C. Umesh 54, 8. Wonder Woman (2) M. Bhaskar 53.5, 9. Grandiose (5) K.V. Baskar 53 and 10. High Tribute (1) Hindu Singh 50.5.

1. MULTICROWN, 2. SWARGA, 3. SURYAKRISHI

6. STAR SUPREME HANDICAP (1,200m), rated 20 to 45 (0 to 19 eligible) (no whip), 1.30: 1. Sweet Legacy (7) Hindu Singh 60, 2. Happiness (3) R.S. Jodha 59, 3. Presto Power (8) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 4. Raffinato (1) C. Umesh 57, 5. Ms Boss (4) P. Vikram 54.5, 6. Aquila (2) B. Dharshan 54, 7. The Sting (6) Koshi Kumar 54, 8. Western Girl (10) P. Sai Kumar 54, 9. Three Of A Kind (9) Manikandan 53.5 and 10. Gajabo Grande (5) S. Imran 53.

1. WESTERN GIRL, 2. HAPPINESS, 3. RAFFINATO

Jkt: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6; Mini Jkt: 3, 4, 5 & 6; Tr: 4, 5 & 6.

