Ignorance Is Bliss, Off Shore Breeze, Mr Kool and Moonlight Sonata work well

Ignorance Is Bliss, Off Shore Breeze, Mr Kool and Moonlight Sonata worked well when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Feb. 7).

Outer sand: 600m: Pacific (rb) 45. Easy.

800m: Roka (Umesh) 58.5, 600/42.5. Shaped well. Still I Rise (Aman), Saint Emilion (rb) 59, 600/44. They finished level. Off Shore Breeze (Sham Kumar), Mr Kool (Ramandeep) 57, 600/41.5. They pleased.

1000m: Angelino (Aman), Hope And Glory (rb) 1-11, 800/56, 600/42. Former finished five lengths in front. Durango (Koshi Kumar) 1-12, 800/59.5, 600/47. Eased up.

Inner sand: 600m: Beethoven (rb) 42.5. Easy. Kay Star (rb) 45. Easy. Lady Blazer (rb) 43.5. Easy.

800m: Ms Boss (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Urged. War Emblem (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Ignorance Is Bliss (ex: Due Diligence) (rb), Shez R Star (rb) 54, 600/38.5. Former strode out well, and finished four lengths in front. Star Ranking (N. Murugan) 1-1, 600/47. Octavian (Inayat) 1-2.5, 800/47.5. Easy. Excellent Star (Koshi Kumar) 57, 600/42. Fit. Dark Son (Inayat)) 1-1, 600/46. Easy. A 3-y-o (Tenth Star-Amazing Approach) (C. Brisson), Memory Lane (Sai Vamsi) 56.5, 600/43.5. They finished together. Heidmar (Santosh G) 57, 600/42. Handy.

1000m: Flying Safe (rb) 1-11, 800/54.5, 600/41. In fine trim. Rippling Waters (Rajendra Singh) 1-18, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Super Girl (Koshi Kumar) 1-13, 800/57.5, 600/41. Moved well. Royal Eminence (Shyam Kumar) 54, 600/40.5. Stretched out well. Lady Royal (C. Brisson) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Come Calling (Aman) 1-11, 800/57.5, 600/44. Urged. Constant Variable (Santosh G) 1-16, 800/59.5, 600/44.5. Moved freely. Moonlight Sonata (Umesh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/41. Impressed. A 3-y-o (Planetaire-Hollow Ridge) (rb), Preakness (S.Kamble) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/43. They finished level. Secret Of Love (Manikandan), Radiant Joy (Koshi Kumar) 1-10, 800/55, 600/41. They worked well. Galvarino (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-2, 600/47. Azeria (rb), Glorious Vision (Shaliyar Khan) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/47.5. Renegade (Koshi Kumar) 1-12, 800/57, 600/41.5. Urged in the last part.

Gate practice — inner sand:

1000m: Selena G (M.S. Deora), Golden Streak (Santosh G), Military-Regiment (rb) 1-16.32. First two named jumped out well and they were eased up. Safety (Umesh), Radical Review (Inayat) 1-10.16. They took a level jump. Cheval Blanc (P. Vikram), Cape Wickham (Farhan Alam), Sirona (Md. Feroze) 1-9.17. Trio took a good jump. Handsome (Shaliyar Khan), Ribolla Gialla (rb), My Call (Aman) 1-7.41. Both the youngsters were slow at the start, brushed up and finished together. Excellent Phoenix (Ramandeep), Obsession (Shaliyar Khan) 1-9.17. They jumped out well. MSG Fantasy (Farhan Alam) 1-9.53. A good jump. Ocean Love (Aman), Yaadein (rb) 1-16.02. They were eased up after the jump.