ADVERTISEMENT

Idealista, Earth and Geographique show out

January 04, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Mumbai:

Idealista, Earth and Geographique showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Mount Sinai (rb) 41. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Urged. Earth (H. Gore) 37. Moved impressively.

800m: Alaricus (Mustakim), Bombay (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Goose (Mustakim), Mirae (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Silver Spring (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Saba) 55, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Kanya Rashi (Srinath), Mother’s Grace (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Former was superior. Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (S. Kamble), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

1000m: Chardikala (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Applause (Srinath) 1-11, 600/46. Pressed.

1200m: Geographique (Neeraj), Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

1400m: El Greco (N. Bhosale) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved fluently. Idealista (Neeraj), Big Red (Srinath) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished a length ahead. Latter was pushed.

1600m: Angelo (Chouhan) 1-56, 600/44. Easy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US