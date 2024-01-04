Idealista, Earth and Geographique show out

January 04, 2024 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Mumbai:

Idealista, Earth and Geographique showed out when the horses were exercised here on Thursday (Jan. 4) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Mount Sinai (rb) 41. Easy. Jet Typhoon (Shahrukh) 37. Urged. Earth (H. Gore) 37. Moved impressively.

800m: Alaricus (Mustakim), Bombay (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead. Golden Goose (Mustakim), Mirae (Aniket) 54, 600/41. Former ended four lengths in front. Silver Spring (V. Bunde), Eclairage (Saba) 55, 600/40. Former was easy while the latter was pushed to end level. Kanya Rashi (Srinath), Mother’s Grace (S. Kamble) 54, 600/40. Former was superior. Ivory Touch/Lantana Lady (S. Kamble), Precious Grey (M.S. Deora) 56, 600/41. Former finished well clear.

1000m: Chardikala (Bhawani) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Urged in the last part. Applause (Srinath) 1-11, 600/46. Pressed.

1200m: Geographique (Neeraj), Golden Glow (C.S. Jodha) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and finished level.

1400m: El Greco (N. Bhosale) 1-39, 1200/1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/43. Moved fluently. Idealista (Neeraj), Big Red (Srinath) 1-35, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and easily finished a length ahead. Latter was pushed.

1600m: Angelo (Chouhan) 1-56, 600/44. Easy.