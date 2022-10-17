Icicle for Land Of Glory Plate

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainer D. Netto’s ward Icicle, who ran second in her last outing, should make amends in the Land Of Glory Plate, the main event of Monday’s (Oct. 17) races here.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. HALLMARK PLATE (1,600m), 5-y-o & upward, rated upto 25 (Cat. III), 1.25 p.m.: 1. Lightning Fairy (5) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. New Hustle (3) B. Nikhil 60, 3. Stark (2) Aneel 59.5, 4. Sweet Melody (1) Gaurav Singh 59, 5. Lifetime (7) Surya Prakash 56.5, 6. Red River (4) R.S. Jodha 56.5 and 7. N R I Ruby (6) Santosh Raj 55.5.

1. LIGHTNING FAIRY, 2. RED RIVER, 3. LIFETIME

2. SIRCILLA PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 1.55: 1. General Atlantic (2) Gaurav Singh 60, 2. Top Diamond (5) Mukesh Kumar 58.5, 3. Quality Warrior (6) B.R. Kumar 58, 4. Gusty Note (3) A.A. Vikrant 57.5, 5. N R I Millennium (9) Antony Raj 57, 6. Hot Seat (1) Akshay Kumar 56, 7. Sporting Smile (7) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 8. Star Cruise (4) Aneel 54.5 and 9. Fatuma (8) G. Naresh 52.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. GENERAL ATLANTIC, 2. TOP DIAMOND, 3. HOT SEAT

3. FLORINA PLATE (Div. I) (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.25: 1. Avancia (4) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Divine Destiny (3) P. Ajeeth Kumar 57.5, 3. Precious Gift (10) Santosh Raj 57.5, 4. True Marshal (8) Akshay Kumar 57.5, 5. Life Is Good (6) Md. Ismail 56.5, 6. Power Ranger (9) R.S. Jodha 56.5, 7. Shubhrak (5) G. Naresh 56.5, 8. Hoping Cloud (7) Mohit Singh 56, 9. Ikra (1) B.R. Kumar 56 and 10. Purple Rock (2) B. Nikhil 55.5.

1. AVANCIA, 2. PRECIOUS GIFT, 3. TRUE MARSHAL

4. KALESHAWARAM CUP (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.00: 1. Strauss (4) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Pinatubo (6) Mukesh Kumar 59, 3. Explosive (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 58.5, 4. Carnival Lady (3) B. Nikhil 55.5, 5. Exclusive Spark (2) Mohit Singh 55, 6. Honourable Lady (7) Khurshad Alam 53, 7. Raniji (8) G. Naresh 52.5 and 8. Glimmer Of Hope (5) Gaurav Singh 52.

1. STRAUSS, 2. PINATUBO, 3. CARNIVAL LADY

5. LAND OF GLORY PLATE (2,000m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 3.30: 1. Icicle (Suraj Narredu) 60, 2. True Icon (8) Akshay Kumar 59, 3. Francis Bacon (9) Surya Prakash 57.5, 4. Beauty Flame (4) B. Nikhil 57, 5. Bandit King (2) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 6. Just Incredible (7) Santosh Raj 56.5, 7. Wallop And Gallop (1) Kuldeep Singh 55.5, 8. Advance Guard (6) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54 and 9. Grand Duke (5) Gaurav Singh 53.5.

1. ICICLE, 2. JUST INCREDIBLE, 3. TRUE ICON

6. NIJINSKY PLATE (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.00: 1. DRD (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 2. Unsung Hero (11) Rafique Sk. 57, 3. Rising Queen (6) Md. Ismail 56, 4. Bedford (10) Suraj Narredu 55, 5. Four One Four (8) Gaurav Singh 55, 6. Malaala (4) Kiran Naidu 55, 7. Briard Ridge (1) Santosh Raj 53, 8. Top In Class (5) Akshay Kumar 53, 9. Ambitious Star (2) Kuldeep Singh 52.5, 10. Angel Tesoro (9) G. Naresh 52 and 11. Costello (3) Uday Kiran 52.

1. BEDFORD, 2. TOP IN CLASS, 3. BRIAR RIDGE

7. SIRCILLA PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), 4-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 4.30: 1. Garnet (5) Deepak Singh 60, 2. Cabello (6) Santosh Raj 59.5, 3. Golden Forza (9) A.A. Vikrant 59, 4. Mind Reader (3) R.S. Jodha 59, 5. Above The Law (4) Md. Ismail 57.5, 6. Indian Temple (7) B. Nikhil 57.5, 7. Pedro Planet (8) B.R. Kumar 57, 8. Aiza (1) Surya Prakash 54.5 and 9. Inside Story (2) Gaurav Singh 52.

1. ABOVE THE LAW, 2. CABELLO, 3. PEDRO PLANET

8.FLORINA PLATE (Div. II) (1,400m) Maiden, 3-y-o & upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. La Mirage (6) Suraj Narredu 60, 2. Lafayette (9) Kiran Naidu 58.5, 3. Sergeant Reckless (5) Kuldeep Singh 58.5, 4. Pancho (8) M. Madhu Babu 58, 5. Fast Track (2) Khurshad Alam 57.5, 6. Survivor (4) Surya Prakash 57.5, 7. Miss Solitaire (3) Akshay Kumar 57, 8. Sweet Whisper (7) R.S. Jodha 57, 9. Deccan Ranger (1) Md. Ismail 56.5 and 10. Saint Emilion (10) Gaurav Singh 56.

1. MISS SOLITAIRE, 2. LA MIRAGE, 3. SERGEANT RECKLESS

Day’s Best: STRAUSS

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 2, 3, 4 & 5. (ii) 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Treble: (i) 1, 2 & 3, (ii) 3, 4 & 5, (iii) 6, 7 & 8.

Tanala : All races.