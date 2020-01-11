Ice Flow expected to score

Ice Floe, who has been well tuned, is expected to score in the Bangalore City Police Commissioner Trophy (1,200m), the main event of the races to be held here on Saturday (Jan. 11).

False rails (width about 6m from 1,600m to the winning post) will be in position.

1. INFANTS PLATE (1,100m), maiden 3-y-o only, (Terms), 2.15 pm: 1. Handsome Rocky (1) K. Raghu 55, 2. Shanaey (3) Irvan 55, 3. Sizzler (4) Chetan G 55, 4. Born Queen (5) Yash 53.5, 5. Capable (2) Darshan 53.5, 6. Flamingo Road (7) Srinath 53.5, 7. Hitomi Sakuma (6) R. Anand 53.5 and 8. Roc Girl (8) Jagadeesh 53.5.

1. Born Queen, 2. Flamingo Road, 3. Shanaey

2. KALHATTI FALLS PLATE (Div. II), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 2.45: 1. Girl With Pearl (7) T.S. Jodha 60, 2. Asgardia (3) Trevor 57.5, 3. Gazebo Talk (8) Vaibhav 57.5, 4. Azeemki Princess (2) Arvind Kumar 57, 5. Altair (6) Irvan 56.5, 6. Indian Star (4) P. Ramesh 56.5, 7. Southern Power (9) A. Imran 56.5, 8. Cameleons Image (5) Nazerul 56 and 9. Regal Force (1) R. Manish 56.

1. Asgardia, 2. Girl With Pearl, 3. Southern Power

3. SRIRANGAPATNA PLATE (1,100m), rated 15 to 35, 5-y-o & over, 3.15: 1. Propine (10) S. John 60, 2. Agnar (5) Arvind Kumar 59.5, 3. Songkran (1) Chetan G 58, 4. Red Galileo (8) T.S. Jodha 57.5, 5. Cashmere (3) M. Naveen 57, 6. Arrogance (9) Yash 56.5, 7. Industrialist (6) Naveen Kumar 56, 8. Ramon (4) R. Manish 56, 9. Perfectgoldenera (2) Shreyas Singh 55, 10. Premier Premises (7) Trevor 54.5, 11. Annalease (11) S. Hussain 54 and 12. Bazinga (12) Sai Kiran 50.

1. Premier Premises, 2. Industrialist, 3. Propine

4. SHIVAGANGA FALLS PLATE (1,100m), rated 00 to 20, 3.45: 1. Bella Mamma (8) A. Vishwanath 60, 2. Gin Daisy (3) S. John 60, 3. Grecian Light (4) Vaibhav 60, 4. Dontbreaktherules (9) Selvaraj 58.5, 5. Perfect King (5) M. Naveen 58.5, 6. Kruger Park (7) S. Shareef 58, 7. Kanthaka (6) Sai Kiran 56.5, 8. Princess Amu (1) Nazerul 55 and 9. High Hawk (2) Rayan 50.5.

1. Gin Daisy, 2. Kanthaka, 3. Perfect King

5. BANGALORE CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER TROPHY (1,200m), rated 45 to 65, 4.15: 1. Miniver Rose (11) Dharshan Antony 60, 2. Commodus (5) Trevor 59.5, 3. Alpha (9) R. Shelar 59, 4. Spanish Beauty (3) S. John 59, 5. Animal Queen (7) Mark 58.5, 6. Coloney Harty (2) R. Anand 57, 7. Ice Floe (8) David Allan 57, 8. Psychic Warrior (6) Yash 57, 9. Panama (10) Shreyas Singh 56, 10. Kimera (4) Arvind Kumar 55.5, 11. Aachen (12) C. Umesh 54 and 12. Cuban Pete (1) Akshay Kumar 52.5.

1. Ice Floe, 2. Aachen, 3. Commodus

6. MAKARA SANKRANTI TROPHY (1,600m), rated 30 to 50, 4.45: 1. Foi Et Amour (5) David Allan 60, 2. Cavaliere (6) S. John 57, 3. After Hours (8) Bhanu Singh 56.5, 4. Alexandre Dumas (9) Akshay Kumar 56.5, 5. Cuban (4) Trevor 56.5, 6. Ideological (3) Antony 56.5, 7. Fotogenic (1) S. Shareef 55.5, 8. Duxton (7) Darshan 54.5 and 9. Smile Of Joy (2) Rayan 53.

1. Alexandre Dumas, 2. Foi Et Amour, 3. Cavaliere

7. KALHATTI FALLS PLATE (Div. I), (1,400m), rated 15 to 35, 5.15: 1. High Admiral (7) R. Manjunath 60, 2. Knotty Oak (1) Antony 58.5, 3. Find (8) S. John 57.5, 4. Legendary Princess (3) David Allan 57, 5. Alberto (4) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. King Of The Sand (2) A. Imran 56, 7. Nawabzaadi (6) T.S. Jodha 56, 8. Star Citizen (9) Chetan G 56 and 9. Augustina (5) C. Umesh 54.5.

1. Knotty Oak, 2. Legendary Princess, 3. Alberto

Day’s best: Ice Floe

Double: Born Queen - Gin Daisy

Jkt: 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7; Tr (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7.