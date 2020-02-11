Ice Floe, Stormy Knight shine

Ice Floe, Stormy Knight, Psychic Warrior, Musterion and Flaming Orange shone when the horses were exercised here on Tuesday morning (Feb. 11)

Inner sand

1000m: Sir Jersey (M. Naveen), Ansaldo (Antony) 1-7.5, 600/40. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: A 3-y-o (Win Legend-Conceptual) (S. John), Compliance (B. Harish) 1-23, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. Former finished eight lengths ahead.

1600m: Fictioneer (rb) 1-52, (1,600-600) 1-7.5. Eased up.

Outer sand

600m: Corona Del Corsa (Selvaraj) 44.5. Easy. Rule Of Engagement (rb) 46.5. Moved on the bit. Dontbreaktherules (Shobhan) 46. Easy. Impeccable (Mark), Kingsfield (S. Hussain) 43.5. Former finished two lengths ahead. Flirting Eyes (Ashok) 45.5. Easy. Flaming Orange (Irvan) 43. Pleased.

1000m: Polar Express (I. Chisty) 1-16, 600/44. Moved freely. Psychic Warrior (P. Mani) 1-10, 600/41.5. Maintains form. Estella (rb), Al Buraaq (Vishwanath) 1-14.5, 600/45. Former finished two lengths ahead. After Hours (Sai Vamshi) 1-15, 600/43. Worked well. Proudwish (rb) 1-15.5, 600/45.5. Easy. Memoriter (Shobhan), Darling Boy (S. John) 1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished a length ahead. Stormy Knight (Jagadeesh) 1-12, 600/43. Pleased. Nostradamus (Gnaneshwar), Countrys Jewel (rb) 1-16.5, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead. Brown Bess (Gnaneshwar), Super Success (rb) 1-16, 600/45. Former finished four lengths ahead.

1200m: Ice Floe (David Allan) 1-26, 1,000/1-10.5, 600/43. Moved fluently. Redoubtable (rb) 1-29, 1,000/1-14, 600/44.5. In fine trim. Musterion (David Allan) 1-27, 1,000/1-11, 600/42. In fine nick. Amazing Angel (Arshad) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-11.5, 600/45. Retains form. Brooklyn Supreme (Shobhan) 1-30, 1,000/1-12.5, 600/43.5. Strode out well. Optimisticapproach (Manjunath), Secretsuperstar (P. Ramesh) 1-31, 1,000/1-14, 600/43.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Stari Grad (rb), Aleef (rb) 1-31, 1,000/1-13.5, 600/44. They finished level.

1400m: Reverence (Mubarak) 1-44.5, (1,400-600) 52.5. Eased up.

1600m: Bernardini (Mrs. Silva) 2-0.5, 1,400/1-46, 1,200/1-31, 1,000/1-16, 600/44.5. Moved on the bit.

Gate practice — inner sand

1400m: Star Hopper (R. Marshall), Valour (rb) 1-22, (1,200-600) 39. Former finished distance ahead. Areca Legend (M. Naveen), Copper Sunrise (Antony) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39.5. They jumped out smartly. Masada (Arshad) 1-27, (1,200-600) 43. Jumped out well. Sovereign Legend (David Allan), Ekalavya (B. Harish), Rocky Retreat (Aliyar) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 39. First named impressed. Diamantissimo (Sai Vamshi), a 3-y-o (Arazan-Rain Splasher) (rb) 1-26, (1,200-600) 42.5. They took a level jump. Aztec Queen (T.S. Jodha), a 3-y-o (China Visit-Anaroma) (I. Chisty) 1-29, (1,200-600) 40. They jumped out well. Princeazeem (rb), Prince Corporate (P. Mani), a 3-y-o (Roi Moudit-Spark Of Silver) (Irvan) 1-24.5, (1,200-600) 40. They took a good jump. Konichiwa (rb) 1-21.5, (1,200-600) 37. Jumped out smartly. Cameleons Image (Nazerul), Shivalic Gold (Chetan G) 1-22, (1,200-600) 41.5. Former finished four lengths ahead. Blue Phoenix (R. Anand), a 3-y-o (Win Legend-Trust In Me) (R. Marshall) 1-23.5, (1,200-600) 37.5. Former finished three lengths ahead. Nerva (rb) 1-24, (1,200-600) 39. Jumped out well. Bloom Buddy (S. Shareef), Caballo Rapido (Vaibhav) 1-28, (1,200-600) 42. Former finished three lengths ahead. She's Superb (Rayan), Apollo Bay (B. Harish), Mystic Eye (T.S. Jodha) 1-22.5, (1,200-600) 40. First named impressed.