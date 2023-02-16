ADVERTISEMENT

 I Want It All, Asio, Timeless Romance and Pirate’s Love shine

February 16, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

I Want It All, Asio, Timeless Romance and Pirate’s Love shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb.16).

Outer sand: 600m: Asio (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 41.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 41.5. Stretched out well. Musanda (rb) 43. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Advaita (rb) 43.5. They finished together. Pense’e (rb) 43. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 40. In great heart. Regal Kid (R. Manish), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 44. They finished level. Romantic Bay (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. Pirate’s Love (B. Dharshan) 38. Strode out well. Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 43.5. Well in hand. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 43. Handy. Conscious Keeper (rb) 46. Easy. Sparkle N Shine (rb) 44. Easy. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 44.

800m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Ganton (Inayat) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Wellington (Dashrath Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Glorious Destiny (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Worked well. I Want It All (rb) 54, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Cairo (Indrajeet Singh) 1-1, 600/45.

