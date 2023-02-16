HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

 I Want It All, Asio, Timeless Romance and Pirate’s Love shine

February 16, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Racing Correspondent

I Want It All, Asio, Timeless Romance and Pirate’s Love shone when the horses were exercised here on Thursday morning (Feb.16).

Outer sand: 600m: Asio (Yash Narredu), Alexander (M. Bhaskar) 41.5. Former finished two lengths in front. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 41.5. Stretched out well. Musanda (rb) 43. Golden Warrior (M. Bhaskar), Advaita (rb) 43.5. They finished together. Pense’e (rb) 43. Unextended.

Inner sand: 600m: Timeless Romance (Farid Ansari) 40. In great heart. Regal Kid (R. Manish), Trending Princess (Koshi Kumar) 44. They finished level. Romantic Bay (rb) 43.5. Shaped well. Pirate’s Love (B. Dharshan) 38. Strode out well. Sweet Fragrance (Koshi Kumar) 43.5. Well in hand. Illustrious Ruler (Farid Ansari) 43. Handy. Conscious Keeper (rb) 46. Easy. Sparkle N Shine (rb) 44. Easy. A Wink Annda Smile (Indrajeet Kumar) 44.

800m: Race For The Stars (Rajendra Singh) 56.5, 600/40. In fine trim. Ganton (Inayat) 1-3, 600/48. Easy. Wellington (Dashrath Singh) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy. Glorious Destiny (rb) 57.5, 600/44. Worked well. I Want It All (rb) 54, 600/39. Responded well to the urgings. Cairo (Indrajeet Singh) 1-1, 600/45.

Related Topics

horse racing

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.