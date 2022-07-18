Hyderabad season from July 21

The 2022 Hyderabad racing season will get underway from July 21 and end on October 31 as per the prospectus released by the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC).

The total advertised stakes money for the 28 race-days season is ₹11,65,30,000. The HRC will follow all Covid-19 norms/regulations laid down by the Government of Telangana.

The stellar attraction of the season would be the Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Gr. 1) scheduled to be run on October 2, with guaranteed stakes money of ₹5 million.

Apart from 21 ‘A’ licensed trainers and 24 licensed jockeys/apprentice jockeys at the HRC, leading outstation trainer/jockeys are also expected to participate. 659 horses are in the station, including 192 two-year-olds.

Important races: K. Mahipathi Rao Memorial Golconda Juvenile Million (Aug. 7), Nizam’s Gold Cup (Aug. 22), Governor’s Cup (Aug. 28), Y. Shanker Rao Memorial Deccan Fillies Championship Stakes (Aug. 29), Race2win.com Deccan Colts Championship Stakes (Sept. 4), President Of India Gold Cup (Sept. 11), Coromandel Gromor Deccan Derby (Oct. 2) and Golconda St. Leger (Oct. 24).

Racing dates: July: 21 & 25; August: 1, 7, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 28 & 29; September: 4, 5, 11, 12, 17, 19, 25 & 26; October: 2, 3, 10, 14, 17, 22, 24, 27 & 31.