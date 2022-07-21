Lagos wins Osman Sagar Cup

The five-year-old mare Lagos, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the Osman Sagar Cup, the main event of the opening day’s races here on Thursday (July 21).

The winner is owned by Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. D. Netto trains the winner.

Jockey Akshay Kumar stole the limelight by riding four winners of the day.

1. CON AMORE PLATE (Div. I) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II): NUGGET (P.S. Chouhan) 1, Malibu (Kuldeep Singh) 2, Clefairy (P. Sai Kumar) 3 and Dr Dee Dee (Aneel) 4. 1/2, Nk and 1/2. 1m 7. 38s. ₹12 (w), 11, 16 and 57 (p). SHP: 23, THP: 146, SHW: 13 and 15 (p). FP: 24, Q: 26, Tanala: 491. Favourite: Nugget.

Owners: Mr. Puttamreddy Prathap Reddy & Mr. Soma Raju Adipudi. Trainer: L.V.R. Deshmukh.

2. TENACITY PLATE (1,200m), rated up to 25 (Cat. III): CLASSY DAME (R.S. Jodha) 1, Turning Wheel (Abhay Singh) 2, N R I Secret (Santosh Raj) 3 and Sye Ra (Deepak Singh) 4. 4-3/4, 1/2 and 1-1/2. 1m 14. 08s. ₹59 (w), 18, 12 and 29 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 76, SHW: 35 and 15, FP: 171, Q: 60, Tanala: 792. Favourite: Turning Wheel.

Owners: M.A.M. Ramaswamy Chettiar of Chettinad Charitable Trust. Trainer: K. Satheesh.

3. CON AMORE PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden 3-y-o only (Cat. II): THE SENSATION (Abhay Singh) 1, Ivanhoe (P.S. Chouhan) 2, Desert Sultan (B.R. Kumar) 3 and Silver Lining (Afroz Khan) 4. Not run: N R I Angel. 3-1/2, 3-1/4 and 3-1/4. 1m 7. 09s. ₹22 (w), 13, 18 and 19 (p). SHP: 35, THP: 49, SHW: 16 and 29, FP: 90, Q: 68, Tanala: 610. Favourite: The Sensation.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

4. ADILABAD PLATE (DIV. I) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): BANGOR ON DEE (Akshay Kumar) 1, Visionary (Surya Prakash) 2, Exotic Dancer (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Theo’s Choice (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 2-1/4, 1 and 3/4. 1m 6. 78s. ₹17 (w), 12, 24 and 16 (p). SHP: 81, THP: 41, SHW: 11 and 52, FP: 127, Q: 78, Tanala: 388. Favourite: Bangor On Dee.

Owners: Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. Vazhaparambil John Joseph. Trainer: L.D’ Silva.

5. P.M. BOKDAWALLA MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): FALCON EDGE (Akshay Kumar) 1, N R I Sport (B.R. Kumar) 2, Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 3 and Miss Little Angel (Santosh Raj) 4. Nk, 1-1/2 and 1/2. 1m 26. 25s. ₹33 (w), 16, 14 and 49 (p). SHP: 34, THP: 117, SHW: 24 and 21 (p). FP: 215, Q: 85, Tanala: 4,183. Favourite: Blue Origin.

Owners: Mr. Rama Seshu Eyunni & Mr. P. Prabhakar Reddy. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

6. ADILABAD PLATE (Div. II) (1,100m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): AYR (Akshay Kumar) 1, Vision Of Rose (Santosh Raj) 2, Costello (A.A. Vikrant) 3 and Explosive (G. Naresh) 4. Not run: Sorry Darling. 3-1/4, 1-1/4 and 1/2. 1m 6. 76s. ₹13 (w), 12, 14 and 15 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 41, SHW: 14 and 30, FP: 34, Q: 30, Tanala: 100. Favourite: AYR.

Owners: Mrs. Rajini Meka, Mr. Bharat Venkat Epur & Mr. Ayyadevara Srinivas. Trainer: L. D’ Silva.

7. OSMAN SAGAR CUP (1,200m), rated 60 to 85 (Cat. II): LAGOS (Suraj Narredu) 1, New Look (R.S. Jodha) 2, Chuckit (Surya Prakash) 3 and Scramjet (P. Sai Kumar) 4. 1/2, Hd and 1. 1m 12. 54s. ₹17 (w), 12, 14 and 46 (p). SHP: 42, THP: 75, SHW: 15 and 24, FP: 67, Q: 48, Tanala: 930. Favourite: Lagos.

Owners: Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasnath Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

8. SCARLET PRINCE PLATE (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): THE IMAGE (Akshay Kumar) 1, True Icon (Gaurav Singh) 2, Archangels (P. Gaddam) 3 and Mireya (D.S. Deora) 4. Not run: Mysterious Angel. 5-3/4, 1-1/2 and 1. 1m 26. 43s. ₹17 (w), 11, 10 and 88 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 225, SHW: 15 and 12, FP: 28, Q: 17, Tanala: 582. Favourite: The Image.

Owner: Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: M. Srinivas Reddy.

Jackpot 70%: ₹347 (1,538 tkts.) & 30%: 68 (3,331 tkts.).

Treble (i): 361 (162 tkts.), (ii): 102 (418 tkts.), (iii): 56 (1,017 tkts.).

Mini Jackpot (i): 2,875 (60 tkts.), (ii): 192 (352 tkts.).