Hyderabad races for Nov. 6 cancelled

The stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club have resolved to cancel the first day of the Hyderabad Winter Races scheduled to be run on Monday (Nov. 6) due to paucity of runners.
November 03, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD:
