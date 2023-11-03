ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad races for Nov. 6 cancelled

November 03, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club have resolved to cancel the first day of the Hyderabad Winter Races scheduled to be run on Monday (Nov. 6) due to paucity of runners.

