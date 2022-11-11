The Stewards of Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to cancel the races scheduled to be held on Sunday (Nov. 13) and Monday (Nov. 14) due to lack of entries.
Hyderabad races for Nov. 13 and 14 cancelled
