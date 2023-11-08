Hyderabad races for Nov. 12 and 13 cancelled

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club have resolved to cancel the second and third race days of Hyderabad Winter season, scheduled to be held on Sunday (Nov. 12) & Monday (Nov. 13), due to lack of entries.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
November 08, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST
The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club have resolved to cancel the second and third race days of Hyderabad Winter season, scheduled to be held on Sunday (Nov. 12) & Monday (Nov. 13), due to lack of entries.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription
CONNECT WITH US