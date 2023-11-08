Hyderabad races for Nov. 12 and 13 cancelled

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club have resolved to cancel the second and third race days of Hyderabad Winter season, scheduled to be held on Sunday (Nov. 12) & Monday (Nov. 13), due to lack of entries.
November 08, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST
The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club have resolved to cancel the second and third race days of Hyderabad Winter season, scheduled to be held on Sunday (Nov. 12) & Monday (Nov. 13), due to lack of entries.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE