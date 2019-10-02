Hyderabad races cancelled

The Board of Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) has resolved to cancel all races, except the Deccan Derby, scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Oct. 2).
According to a press release from the HRC, the decision to cancel was taken because of administrative reasons following the failure of negotiations between HRC trainers and stable employees in wage-related matters.
The new date for the Derby will be announced later.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscribe to The Hindu now and get unlimited access.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper or Android, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience on the website.