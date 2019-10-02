Races

Hyderabad races cancelled

The Board of Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) has resolved to cancel all races, except the Deccan Derby, scheduled to be held on Wednesday (Oct. 2). 

According to a press release from the HRC, the decision to cancel was taken because of administrative reasons following the failure of negotiations between HRC trainers and stable employees in wage-related matters. 

The new date for the Derby will be announced later. 

