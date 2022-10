Lagos wins Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy

Trainer D. Netto's Lagos, ridden by Suraj Narredu, won the Telangana Race Horse Owners Association Trophy, the feature event of the penultimate day's races on Thursday (Oct. 27).

Jockey-turned trainer Donald Netto, who got his trainer's license in 1997, today achieved the milestone of saddling 1000 winners through Tiger Mountain and Lagos.

1. HALF A CROWN PLATE (1,200m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): BLACK ONYX (D.S. Deora) 1, Ambitious Star (R.S. Jodha) 2, Dyanoosh (Akshay Kumar) 3 and Beauty On Parade (G. Naresh) 4. 3-1/4, 3/4 and Nk. 1m 12. 45s. ₹15 (w), 10, 25 and 13 (p). SHP: 62, THP: 45, SHW: 14 and 60, FP: 122, Q: 106, Tanala: 299. Favourite: Black Onyx.

Owner: Mr. Rajeev Sharma. Trainer: Magan Singh.

2. STAR HAVEN PLATE (1,600m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III): TIGER MOUNTAIN (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 1, Superstellar (Akshay Kumar) 2, Queen Blossom (Md. Ismail) 3 and Desert Sultan (B.R. Kumar) 4. Not run: Romero and Challenger. Nk, 5 and 2-1/4. 1m 40. 73s. ₹19 (w), 13 and 10 (p). SHP: 27, THP: 31, SHW: 11 and 10, FP: 29, Q: 12, Tanala: 44. Favourite: Superstellar.

Owners: Mr. Gurpal Singh & Mr. Shantanu Sharma. Trainer: D. Netto.

3. DR. HARISH CHANDRA MEMORIAL CUP (2,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II): N R I SUPERPOWER (Akshay Kumar) 1, N R I Sun (Santosh Raj) 2, Advance Guard (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and 4. Wallop And Gallop (Kuldeep Singh) 4. 1-1/2, Shd and 2-1/4. 2m 35. 20s. ₹13 (w), 11, 16 and 18 (p). SHP: 33, THP: 42, SHW: 10 and 19, FP: 46, Q: 33, Tanala: 268. Favourite: N R I Sun.

Owner: Mr. Ravinder Reddy Male. Trainer: R.H. Sequeira.

4. SIDDIPET PLATE (1,400m), Maiden, 3-y-o and upward, rated20 to 45 (Cat. III): ALABAMA (Kiran Naidu) 1, La Mirage (Suraj Narredu) 2, Path Of Peace (P. Ajeeth Kumar) 3 and Role Model (R.S. Jodha) 4. 3, 2-1/4 and 3/4. 1m 26. 03s. ₹19 (w), 10, 12 and 16 (p). SHP: 32, THP: 44, SHW: 12 and 18, FP: 41, Q: 24, Tanala: 96. Favourite: Alabama.

Owner: Mr. S. Pathy. Trainer: Laxman Singh.

5. TELANGANA RACE HORSE OWNERS ASSOCIATION TROPHY (1,200m), rated 80 and above (Cat. I): LAGOS (Suraj Narredu) 1, Scramjet (Akshay Kumar) 2, Kingston (Afroz Khan) 3 and Top Secret (D.S. Deora) 4. 2, 1-1/2 and 2. 1m 11. 82s. ₹17 (w), 12 and 19 (p). SHP: 31, THP: 49, SHW: 10 and 21, FP: 40, Q: 26, Tanala: 303. Favourite: Lagos.

Owners: Mr. S. Pathy & Mr. B.E. Vasanth Kumar. Trainer: D. Netto.

6. LOOK OF EAGLES PLATE (1,200m), rated upto 25 (Cat. III): GOLDEN INZIO (Kuldeep Singh) 1, That's My Way (Afroz Khan) 2, Good Tidings (Md. Ismail) 3 and Paree (Ishwar Singh) 4. Not run: Silver Lining. 2-1/4, 3/4 and 1/2. 1m 15. 42s. ₹26 (w), 14, 16 and 37 (p). SHP: 37, THP: 80, SHW: 17 and 19 (p). FP: 61, Q: 36, Tanala: 365. Favourite: Golden Inzio.

Owners: Mr. C. Suresh, Mr. Manish Jaiswal & Mrs. Candida Tania Jaiswal. Trainer: S. Sreekant.

Jackpot: 70%: ₹385 (828 tkts.), 30%: 43 (3,128 tkts.).

Mini jackpot: 191 (385 tkts.).

Treble (i): 65 (573 tkts.), (ii): 97 (561 tkts.).