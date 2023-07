July 20, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Stewards of the Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) have resolved to postpone the first day of the Hyderabad Monsoon Races 2023, scheduled to be held on July 24 (Monday) to August 1 (Tuesday) due to administrative reasons. However, the season will kick-start from July 31 (Monday), the second day as per the schedule published in the prospectus.