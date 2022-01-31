Hyderabad Race Club ex secretary Nari Reddy passes away

He was the longest serving secretary of HRC

Mr. N.N. Reddy, popularly known as Nari Reddy, former secretary of Hyderabad Race Club (HRC) passed away on Sunday due to cardiac arrest. He was born on March 23, March, 1932. Mr. Reddy was the longest serving secretary of HRC — from June 15, 1972 to June 30, 1993.

He was the secretary general of 24th Asian Racing Conference hosted jointly by RWITC and HRC in 1995.

Mr. Reddy was the founder director of Racing Academy run by the Turf Authorities of India (TAI) from April 1, 1996 to March 31, 2008. Under him several racing officials were trained. Mr. Reddy was the architect of all reforms which took Hyderabad racing to new heights. Under his administration various reforms took place, such as:

1. HRC was given the status of an independent Turf Authority by the TAI in 1977.

2. HRC introduced a computerised totalisator system in 1988 for the first time in India.

3. For the first time in the country, an off-course tote centre of HRC was opened in Hyderabad by him.

4. He was instrumental in getting the totalisator taxes reduced, which was the lowest in the country and helped in boosting the Tote turnovers of HRC to peak. He also presented a paper on this at the Asian Racing Conference and many countries, including Australia, took the cue and revised their betting tax rate.