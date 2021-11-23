The Stewards of Hyderabad Race Club have resolved to postpone the races scheduled for Nov. 29 (Monday) to Nov. 30 (Tuesday), due to administrative reasons.
Hyderabad Nov. 29 races postponed by a day
HYDERABAD:,
November 23, 2021 17:56 IST
